Costa Rica took the top spot as the most hospitable or friendly country in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveller. The recognition is given based on the recommendation of the magazine’s readers, who share their travel experiences around the world.

Positivity and gratitude

From Costa Rica, they highlight the lifestyle centered on positivity and gratitude, as well as optimism.Costa Rica takes the top spot and is home to dynamic rainforests, world-class surfing, and, of course, friendly people. “Pura Vida” (which means “pure life”) is their national expression, used by locals as a greeting, but also as a guiding principle. The Costa Rican lifestyle focuses on positivity and gratitude, and this contagious optimism also enriches the perspectives of visitors,” says the publication.

Ecotourism destination

In addition, it is a leading ecotourism destination, with 25% of the territory protected by conservation reserves.Following Costa Rica are New Zealand, Thailand, and the Maldives; among Latin American countries, only our country and Mexico are included.

Global List

Costa Rica

New Zealand

Thailand

Maldives

Canada

Japan

Sri Lanka

Mexico

Vietnam

Seychelles

