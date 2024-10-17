More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is the Friendliest Country On the Planet, According to Condé Nast Traveller

    Sharing travel experiences from around the world

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica took the top spot as the most hospitable or friendly country in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveller. The recognition is given based on the recommendation of the magazine’s readers, who share their travel experiences around the world.

    Positivity and gratitude

    From Costa Rica, they highlight the lifestyle centered on positivity and gratitude, as well as optimism.Costa Rica takes the top spot and is home to dynamic rainforests, world-class surfing, and, of course, friendly people. “Pura Vida” (which means “pure life”) is their national expression, used by locals as a greeting, but also as a guiding principle. The Costa Rican lifestyle focuses on positivity and gratitude, and this contagious optimism also enriches the perspectives of visitors,” says the publication.

    Ecotourism destination

    In addition, it is a leading ecotourism destination, with 25% of the territory protected by conservation reserves.Following Costa Rica are New Zealand, Thailand, and the Maldives; among Latin American countries, only our country and Mexico are included.

    Global List

    Costa Rica

    New Zealand

    Thailand

    Maldives

    Canada

    Japan

    Sri Lanka

    Mexico

    Vietnam

    Seychelles

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Innovation and Blockchain in Costa Rica Merge For Experts and Enthusiasts in “Ethereum Pura Vida”
    Next article
    Jon Secada, Alux Nahual, Alberto Plaza, and Aterciopelados Will Sing at FIA 2024

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Jon Secada, Alux Nahual, Alberto Plaza, and Aterciopelados Will Sing at FIA 2024

    The International Festival of the Arts (FIA) this year -which returns after a five-year absence- will bring to Costa...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »