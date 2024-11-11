The Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) has taken a historic step by launching the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA) 2024-2027, positioning Costa Rica as the first country in Central America with a public policy dedicated to the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence. (IA).

The ENIA establishes a comprehensive framework to guide the adoption and development of Artificial Intelligence in the country, prioritizing ethical principles such as dignity, human oversight, transparency, and equity. With this, the aim is to promote social welfare and reduce inequalities, ensuring that technological advancement benefits the entire population.

The strategy also includes the creation of a regulatory framework that will define technical and ethical guidelines for AI development, highlighting the importance of deploying 5G networks and establishing a National Center of Excellence in AI. This will strengthen Costa Rica’s digital infrastructure and enhance its capabilities in the technological field.

Most advance country

According to the Latin American Artificial Intelligence Index, Costa Rica joins countries like Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay, which already have AI strategies in Latin America.

A historic day

“It is a historic day for Costa Rica.” “We are positioning ourselves as a benchmark in the region,” affirmed Paula Bogantes Zamora, Minister of Science, who emphasized the commitment to using AI for the benefit of all Costa Ricans.

For his part, Orlando Vega Quesada, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, highlighted the transformative potential of AI in public administration, noting that this strategy will allow for progress towards an “intelligent government,” where decisions are based on data and better services are provided to the citizenry.Additionally, the ENIA emphasizes the need to manage risks comprehensively and to strengthen cybersecurity to ensure the safe use of AI.

Costa Rica thus seeks to be a regional and international benchmark in the responsible development of artificial intelligence, actively participating in global forums such as the OECD AI Governance Committee and the Global Partnership on AI.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.