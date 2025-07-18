From July 23 to August 3, hundreds of thousands of faithful will gather at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Angels to celebrate the National Holiday in honor of the Patroness of Costa Rica, Our Lady of the Angels, with a program of spirituality, culture, and devotion.

The festivities include the traditional Novena from July 23 to 31, with Masses presided over by bishops from the country’s various dioceses. They culminate with the main celebrations on August 1 and 2, including the Solemn Eucharist on August 2 at 9:00 a.m., presided over by Bishop Mario Enrique Quirós of Cartago, with the presence of civil and religious authorities and thousands of pilgrims.

Pilgrimage 2025

This year, the Diocese of Limón will be responsible for making the dress for the image of the Virgin, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of its creation. The event will also feature the 4th Pastoral Theological Congress from July 23 to 25 at 7:00 p.m., under the theme “Nationis Benigna Patrona – Mary, Teacher of Trust,” with the participation of Peruvian theologian Fr. Juan Bytton Arellano, S.J.

Open Heaven Adoration

This year, there will be an international event called Open Heaven. It will be on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., an evening of music, adoration, and encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist, open to the public in the Sanctuary Plaza.

Route Changes and Traffic Measures for the 2025 Romeria

Due to work at the Taras intersection, pilgrims must adjust their route: continue toward La Lima and enter San Nicolás in front of the Almacén El Rey, thus resuming National Route 236 toward the Basilica. This detour will be mandatory from July 25 to 27, with reinforced surveillance by the Traffic Police.

Closures, reversibility, and exclusive pedestrian lanes will be implemented, especially from July 25 to August 2. Security will also be reinforced at key points such as Florencio del Castillo, Hacienda Vieja, Desamparados, and the Fuente de la Hispanidad, where traffic could be closed as early as 4 p.m. on August 1. On August 2, a three-block road safety ring will be in place around the Basilica, restricting vehicular traffic except for authorized residents.

PANI will protect children’s rights during the Romería

The National Children’s Trust (PANI) will deploy a comprehensive operation during the 2025 Romería to ensure the safety of children and adolescents. Assistance points will be set up in La Galera, La Unión, Cartago, and near the Basilica, with staff available 24 hours a day.

In addition, preventive patrols will be conducted in conjunction with the Public Force, Red Cross, Transit, and Fire Departments. Responsible adults are advised to keep minors in sight, keep them hydrated, identify them by name and contact number, and report any irregularities to 911.

Train will not operate after noon on August 2

INCOFER will operate a special train service between Cartago and San José from 7:40 p.m. on August 1 until noon on August 2, with departures every 35 minutes in both directions. This continuous schedule aims to facilitate the safe and comfortable transportation of pilgrims during the night and early morning.

The fare remains at ₡705, and the route includes the usual stops: Cartago Station, Tres Ríos, UACA, CFIA Curridabat, ULatina San Pedro, UCR San Pedro, and Atlántico Station in San José. The total capacity available for this special operation is approximately 21,460 people.

Álvaro Bermúdez, Executive President of INCOFER, emphasized the institution’s commitment to supporting pilgrims by offering a safe and accessible transportation alternative during the celebration. However, the service will not be available on the afternoon of August 2.

