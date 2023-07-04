Costa Rica is Promoted in the United States Due to Growing Interest in sustainable tourism

Given the increased interest of US tourists for sustainable Tico tourism, Costa Rica promotes the country in cities in the United States.Tourism companies and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) visited Seattle and Los Angeles this week to publicize the Costa Rican destination.

Reputation as a sustainable destination

“Costa Rica has maintained its reputation as a sustainable destination, which makes it an attractive choice for travelers looking for authentic and enriching experiences,” said Daniel Chavarría, president of GrupoProimagen-Futuropa.

Expectations are to continue increasing

The business and communication tour of these entrepreneurs has the support of the ICT authorities.Costa Rica registers 667 thousand arrivals from the United States until May, according to ICT statistics.And the expectations are to continue increasing that number.