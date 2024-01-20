Costa Rica is Promoted as an Adventure Destination at 7 Tourism Fairs in The United States and Canada

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), together with Costa Rican companies, will participate in seven adventure tourism and outdoor activities fairs to promote the country. The events take place between January and March in the United States and Canada.

The objective is for the country to become the ideal destination for tourists interested in this type of activities that include proximity to nature. Among them are canopy, hanging bridges, mountain biking, surfing, hiking, tubing and rafting. In addition, canyoning, horseback riding, snorkelling, diving and kayaking, among others.

Main markets

“Both markets (the United States and Canada) represent more than 70% of the tourists who visit us annually and are the two main markets of travelers to our country,” said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez.

Data from the ICT indicate that many of the potential tourists to Costa Rica during their next vacation are concentrated in the cities where these fairs will be held.The institute explained that during all participations there will be the presence of national tourism entrepreneurs and tour operators, who will share the latest in their offer.

The first of these fairs has already taken place. The Chicago Travel and Adventure Show occurred on January 13 and 14 in the “Windy City,” Chicago.New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, San Francisco and Dallas will also be visited.

“For us it is of utmost importance, especially because we are located in Manuel Antonio, an area with many adventure activities,” commented Hotel Sam Bada manager Dante Kim.

The calendar of events is as follows:

January 13-14: Chicago Travel and Adventure Show

January 27 and 28: New York Travel and Adventure Show

January 23-25: Outdoor Adventure Show Toronto

March 2-3: Outdoor Adventure Show Vancouver

March 16-17: Outdoor Adventure Show Calgary, Canada

March 16 and 17: San Francisco Travel Show

March 23-24: Dallas Travel Show

Data from the organizers of the fairs indicate that 70% of those who attend these events do so to obtain information about their next travel destinations and base their choice on options that adapt to lifestyles and needs.

The ICT also pointed out that for Costa Rica it will be an opportunity to generate relationships with the marketing chain.Between January and November 2023, 1,273,498 tourists from the United States were received by air, which made this country the main source of visitors to the national territory.While during the first eleven months of the previous year, 206,561 tourists arrived in Costa Rica by air from Canada.