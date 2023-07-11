Costa Rica Is One of the Best Latin American Countries with Sustainable Accommodation

Costa Rica is one of the seven best countries in Latin America in accommodation alternatives for sustainable travel, according to a report by the specialized platform Booking.com

The report is the result of an online survey with an extensive verification process and conducted with more than 30,000 travelers in 28 countries

49% of Latin Americans and 42% of Americans would be willing to invest in lodging that has a sustainability certificate and pay more for sustainable travel options, according to the study.In addition, 83% of Latin Americans are attracted to tourism companies that offer sustainable options.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) was ratified as an active member of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) during the training event “Forming leading sustainability companies.”