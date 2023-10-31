More
    Costa Rica is one of 15 Destinations that Every American Should Visit When they Retire

    Every American who retires must at least visit one of 15 must-see destinations in the world, among which is Costa Rica.This was announced some time ago by the AARP, an independent American non-profit organization that serves the needs and interests of people over 50 years of age.

    AARP asked its members – through the Travel Trends survey – about where they would like to go and who would be willing to go.67% of people were inclined to pack suitcases to embark on a trip to a different, attractive and exotic destination, both in the United States and in other nations.They even announced that they would love to make four trips a year.

    Costa Rica and other places

    Costa Rica is the only Latin American country that appears on the list, which leads the American Union with three destinations. These are:

    Arizona

    Virginia-North Carolina

    Coast to coast road trip

    This is what Travel + Leisure (publication specialized in tourism) says about our country based on information from AARP:

    “Looking for ‘Puravida’? The motto, which means “Enjoy life and be happy,” is a favorite saying in this Central American country for good reason. A wide variety of environments, such as tropical forests, jungles, Pacific and Caribbean coasts, volcanoes and hot springs make it a fascinating place to visit.

    “Wildlife lovers can see monkeys, sloths, pumas, whales, reptiles and sea turtles in their natural habitat. And after a day of hiking, diving, surfing, golf or exploring nature, you can relax on a pristine beach or in a lush rainforest.

    “There are five-star hotels and luxurious resorts all over the country, so you can choose your favorite setting to ensure you find what ‘puravida’ means to you.“In Guanacaste, the W Costa Rica – ReservaConchal is surrounded by the sands of Conchal Beach. In the heart of the Costa Rican rainforest, Playa Cativo Lodge is a luxury beachfront property accessed exclusively by boat.

    “Nayara Gardens, on the edge of Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park offers unobstructed views of the volcano.“Costa Rica has two international airports: the Daniel OduberQuirós in Liberia (LIR) and the Juan Santamaría in San José (SJO). Be sure to check the most convenient airport and ground transportation when booking your hotel.”

    The other destinations

    These are the 11 remaining destinations for pensioners. However, it is worth clarifying, the list was made some time ago, long before the war broke out in Israeli territory.

    Rocky Mountaineer (Canada)

    Australia

    Southeast Asia Cruise

    China

    Egypt

    Sicily (Italy)

    Iceland (the northern lights)

    Ireland

    Africa

    Israel

    Cruise around the world

