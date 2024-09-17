Costa Rica is Getting More Increase in Sports Tourism

Costa Rica is increasingly attractive as a host of international sporting events, even those for which you do not need to be a professional, such as marathons, triathlons, golf and surfing tournaments, as well as Ironman.Some of these events are certified with the “essential Costa Rica” country brand to promote themselves within and outside our borders.

“We see that sport is really a decisive element in tourist visits, along with the beach, ecotourism, wellness tourism, adventure and culture,” said Alberto López, general manager of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

25% of tourists who enter the country for personal reasons indicated that they came to Costa Rica driven by the practice of some sport, according to surveys conducted by the ICT.Sports are also an important complement to stays in the country, as they are offered in tours and travel packages.

When athletes come exclusively to compete in tournaments organized in the country, these serve as incentives for a second visit, explained the general manager of the ICT.

Time and again

40% of tourists who come to Costa Rica have done so more than once. This percentage visits the country about seven times on average.The possibility of holding massive sporting events and achieving such an attraction lies in the international positioning of the brand.Golf, surfing, rafting, cycling, athletics, triathlon and sport fishing are the favorite events for foreigners.

The Costa Rica Classic golf tournament, a date of the PGA Tour Latin America, is one of the events licensed with the “essential Costa Rica” brand and is undoubtedly one of the best hooks for potential leisure tourists.

“PGA has contracts with very important television stations and for each host country it produces a 15-minute promotional video, which is undoubtedly an important exposure at a tourist level,” explained Maurizio Musmanni, president of the Costa Rican Golf Federation.

Americans, Chileans, Argentines and Central Americans are the main golf tourists. The fact that the best courses for practicing this sport are concentrated in Guanacaste tempts the player to complement his visit with trips to the beach and other recreational activities.

The courses in Peninsula Papagayo, Hacienda Pinilla and ReservaConchal are true paradises for golfers.“When a tourist comes to play golf, he likes to do so on two or three different types of courses… Guanacaste has the unique feature of having three excellent courses nearby and that makes it attractive,” explained Musmanni.70.3 and the Esencial Costa Rica Pro Open surfing tournament are other events licensed with the country’s brand.

World class

Five world-class events have the essential Costa Rica seal.

San José HalfMarathon

L’Étape Costa Rica

Esencial Costa Rica Pro Open

Ironman 70.3

Costa Rica Classic*

