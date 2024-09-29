In a world where human warmth is becoming increasingly rare, Costa Rica shines brightly as it is recognized as the friendliest country on the planet, according to a ranking by InterNations. This study, which covers 53 nations, reveals that the ease of adapting to its culture and the friendly treatment of its inhabitants make this country an exceptional place to live.

The famous motto “Pura vida” resonates strongly, as 8 out of 10 respondents claim they feel welcomed and comfortable in their new environment. This high level of satisfaction is largely due to the hospitality of Costa Ricans, who enjoy a positive reputation abroad; 90% of survey participants approve of the local kindness.

The ranking methodology focuses on key aspects such as culture, ease of integration, and the formation of friendships. In this regard, Costa Rica tops the list, followed by Mexico in second place, the Philippines in third, Indonesia in fourth, and Brazil in fifth.

Central and South America region stands out

Additionally, the Central and South America region stands out, as three of its countries, Brazil, Panama, and Colombia, are among the top ten. This phenomenon highlights the cultural richness and openness of the region towards foreigners.

This recognition not only enhances Costa Rica’s image on the international stage, but also invites more people to experience the warmth of its people and the beauty of its surroundings.

