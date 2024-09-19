Costa Rica is Carrying Out Innovative Promotional Actions in France as Part of the Global Tourism Fair IFTM Top Resa

More than 200 interactive screens featuring tourist images of our country in the main metro stations of Paris, presence in high-reach media, and participation in events with professionals from the French tourism sector are some of the actions being taken.

Costa Rica is developing a series of promotional actions in France as part of the IFTM Top Resa 2024 fair, considered one of the most important events and marketplaces for tourism business in Europe and the world, taking place from September 17 to 19 in Paris, France.

In addition to the participation with an eye-catching stand and the active negotiations of 15 tourism companies from Costa Rica, which will showcase the latest in their offerings, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) set out to make the most of this global showcase with the presence of images and audiovisuals of nature, tourist attractions, must-visit destinations, and the biodiversity of our country on more than 200 interactive screens in four of the busiest metro stations in the French capital, specifically at St Lazare, Montparnasse, Paris Nord, and Gare de Lyon.

An interactive experience space

The activation at the St. Lazare station stands out, where an “interactive experience space” will be set up for anyone passing through and interested to take a photo against a backdrop of lush Costa Rican landscapes, along with tourist information.

According to the ICT, in the context of this global fair, content will be generated in some of the main French radio programs of the stations BFM Business and Radio FG, as well as participation in an article in the magazine Désirs de Voyage, one of the leading travel magazines, along with the placement of promotional spaces in the official media of the Top Resa fair.

Finally, Costa Rica will be present at activities with experts from the French tourism sector, specifically at the Travel Agents Cup, an exclusive event featuring the top travel agents from France, and will have a space at the event of the Confederation of Tourism Organizations of Latin America (COTAL), among other actions.

“Participation in Top Resa in France is strategic for contributing to Costa Rica’s positioning in the European market; moreover, it represents a unique opportunity for establishing negotiations among the participating Costa Rican companies, as well as a showcase for executing complementary and innovative promotional actions,” highlighted William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

French people as potential tourists

According to the latest data from the ICT, between January and August, over 54,000 French visitors arrived by air, along with more than 308,000 European tourists through the same means. Currently, France is the leading source market of tourists from the Old Continent to Costa Rica, surpassing Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands.

This event is a benchmark for professionals in the tourism sector worldwide, an appropriate and ideal occasion for Costa Rican entrepreneurs to exchange information and negotiate their new offerings of tourist products with European service providers.

In this edition of the IFTM Top Resa 2024 Fair, the following companies will be present: Alamo, National & Enterprise Rent a Car, CAST CENTRAL AMERICA, Costa Rent a Car, MORPHO EVASIONS COSTA RICA, Senda Monteverde, Destination Services Costa Rica, Hotel San Bada Resort & Spa, ALTANUEVA / ALTATICA, Enchanting Hotels & Experiences, Cactus Tour LatinXplore, Hotel Parador Nature Resort & Spa/Hotel Arenal Manoa, Tucaya Costa Rica, Adobe Rent a Car, Travel Excellence, and Grupo Pachira, Tortuguero.

According to data from the organizers, in 2023, Top Resa had an attendance of approximately 30,000 people, and this year it is expected to surpass that number, thereby increasing the promotion of the participants. On this occasion, more than 170 countries and tourist destinations are participating, and over 9,000 confirmed business meetings have been reported, along with the accreditation of more than 900 journalists from around the world.

