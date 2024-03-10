More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is Breaking All Records This Year by Registering 40+ Degrees of Temperature

    Citizens must take necessary precautions

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The heat wave that has engulfed the country in recent days persists, affecting various regions and bringing temperatures to levels that become, according to some, “unbearable.”

    In a recent report from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), Cerro Huacalito in the province of Guanacaste has recorded a shocking maximum temperature of 41 degrees. Other places, such as Palo Verde and Sitio Negritos, also felt the rigor of the heat, reaching 40 and 39 degrees respectively.

    This increase in temperatures has set off alarms among skin health experts, who urge the population to take necessary precautions to avoid possible heat-related illnesses.Last Sunday, March 3 and Monday, March 4, Asada Sardinal took the record for the highest temperature, marking 37.8°C and 38°C on each day, respectively.

    Below is the list of places that experienced the highest temperatures this past week:

    – Cerro Huacalito: 41°C

    – Palo Verde: 40.3°C

    – Negritos Stand: 39°C

    – Cipanci, Cañas: 38.5°C

    – UCR Santa Cruz: 38.3°C

    – Guayabal: 38.2 °C

    – Manga Rica: 38.1 °C

    – Saint Helena: 38°C

    The population is urged to remain alert and take preventive measures to counteract the effects of this exceptional heat wave, which does not seem to subside easily.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Canada Considers Law That Will Designate Forced Sterilization as a Criminal Offense
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Canada Considers Law That Will Designate Forced Sterilization as a Criminal Offense

    A Canadian Senate committee studying a bill to criminalize forced sterilization procedures last week heard emotional testimony from a...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »