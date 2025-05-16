Costa Rica has been recognized as one of the friendliest countries in the world for international visitors, according to the World Population Review ranking updated to 2025. The list is based on the Expat Insider survey by InterNations, one of the largest global communities for people living and working abroad.

The study, which included the experiences of more than 12,000 people of 171 nationalities residing in 172 countries and territories, revealed that Costa Rica ranks 7th in the friendliness toward foreigners category, a notable position that places it among the warmest and most welcoming destinations on the planet.

The survey evaluated aspects such as the friendliness of the local population, ease of social integration, how quickly expats feel at home, the ability to make local friends, and the overall level of hospitality.

Although results vary depending on personal experiences, the cumulative responses allow for clear trends in how each country is perceived by those arriving from abroad.

Costa Rica shared the top 10 with countries such as Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, and Indonesia, which led the list for their open cultures, relaxed lifestyles, and warmth.

Mexico ranked first for the ease of making friends and the feeling of welcome experienced by expats. Brazil and the Philippines followed for their hospitality and strong sense of community.

Costa Rica’s ranking among the top places in the world highlights qualities rooted in the national culture, such as: friendly treatment of others, respect for other cultures, and a willingness to share with those from abroad.

“Pura Vida”

The well-known motto “Pura Vida” is not only an everyday expression, but a way of life that conveys optimism, simplicity, and friendliness. This recognition also contrasts with the results obtained by some countries that are established as tourism powerhouses but are perceived as less friendly.

For example, the United States ranked 24th, the United Kingdom 32nd, and France 39th.

Even highly developed nations like Austria and Denmark placed at the bottom of the ranking (53rd and 51st, respectively), due to a perception of coldness or lack of openness toward newcomers.

Austria, in particular, was rated the least friendly country in the world for expatriates. Forty-three percent of respondents stated that locals were hostile, and a third said they did not feel welcome.

Kuwait and Denmark were also criticized for their limited opportunities for social integration, difficulty making friends, and limited connection with local communities.

In contrast, countries like Costa Rica stand out not only for their natural beauty and political stability, but also for their ability to make those who decide to live, work, or temporarily visit the country feel welcome.

