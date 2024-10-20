The countdown to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Limón Carnival officially kicked off this week, thanks to the announcement of the official schedule of activities that promises to be overflowing with joy, rhythm, and flavor. Likewise, on the night of Friday, October 4th, the organization officially presented the eight candidates for the carnival queen, thus marking the final path of anticipation for the start of one of the most awaited celebrations of the year.

This year, the seventy-fifth edition of the carnivals will take place from October 11 to 21 and will include a variety of entertainment, such as parade floats, traditional games, masquerades, sports and cultural activities, theater, a domino tournament, bullfights, and the traditional auction of “los tiliches.”

In the realm of parades, the realization of three is projected: the first for the Day of Cultures, which will include a band competition (October 12), the Carnival Top (October 13), and the traditional Carnival (19 de octubre).

Concerts featuring national artists will also be present, highlighting the “Concert of Joy” (October 12) with the participation of Marfil, D Anghelo, DJ Pewee, Max de la O, along with the “Concert of Rhythm” (October 13) featuring Elena Umaña, Marko Jara, and Los Alegrisimos, as well as the “Concert of Flavor” (October 19) with the presence of the Orquesta Buenaventura, Esmo 2 + Latino, La Séptima Estación, Zapata, and his Calypso. The “Carnival Closing Concert” (October 20) will be led by Toledo, DJ Acon, and DJ Sadix. The “International Concert for 75 Years” (October 18) featured Valentino, Chiqui Dubs, Anyuri, and Zafari Team on stage.

According to the organizing committee, the activities will be distributed among the JAPDEVA Fairgrounds, the Roundabout, the Boulevard of Parque Vargas, the Fortín, the House of Culture, the Juan Gobán Stadium, the streets of Limón Centro, as well as the districts of Limón, Valle de la Estrella, Matama, and Río Blanco.

The “Caribbean flavor”

Adriana Brenes, spokesperson for the Limón Carnival Commission, stated that “Limón has a rich culture, many traditions and customs that are part of our Caribbean flavor.” It is important for us that Costa Ricans come and be a part of this celebration that it represents. “This year we celebrate 75 years that reflect the joy, rhythm, and flavor that represent us as a province.”

“Without a doubt, the month of October is a season in the heart of Limón, due to the arrival of its iconic carnivals.” For this reason, the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism wants to extend an invitation to all Costa Ricans to go sightseeing in the province of Limón from October 11 to 21 during this time, the perfect opportunity to enjoy a rich agenda of activities, as well as the gastronomy, history, national parks, wonderful beaches, and other unique tourist attractions that the Caribbean offers. Rafael Soto, General Manager of the ICT, stood out.

The crown of the 75th anniversary

One of the highlights of the activity program will be the coronation of the Queen of the Carnivals on October 11th. On this occasion, a group of eight finalists will showcase their charm, intelligence, values, beauty, and love for the province of Limón, in order to have a chance at winning the crown as part of the 75th anniversary of the carnivals.

Nalisha Taylor, Daniela Pinnock, Kendra Sirias, Eujaneika Minat, Keishelyne Kirkeness, Shayna Ewers, Kattry Presida, and Maria Jara are the finalists of the contest, and only one of them will accompany all the activities of this historic celebration.

“With the reign, we seek a representation of our Limón culture and good values.” “Each of the candidates is enjoying the process,” concluded María Miranda, one of the coordinators of the pageant. More information and a more detailed schedule of the official Limón Carnival 2024 can be found on the official Facebook page: Carnavales Limón Oficial .

