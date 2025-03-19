The Costa Rica International Shorts Film Festival is preparing to launch its 3rd edition, a celebration of short films as a reflection of our cultural histories and memories.

Under the concept “Cinema, Memory of Our Cultures,” this edition pays tribute to the art of storytelling, from its roots in the oral tradition of pre-Columbian civilizations to the evolution of contemporary cinema.

The festival takes place from March 19-29 at the iconic Sala Garbo in San José. Fifty-five short films are screened in competition in three categories: national, Central American, and international.

Josué Fischel, festival director, mentions that:

Film is a way to preserve and share our history, and short films have the power to capture fragments of our cultures in brief but impactful stories.

Tico Legacy Short Films

Shorts Costa Rica has established itself as a platform for the exhibition, training, and dissemination of Costa Rican and international short film talent.

During the eight days of the festival, attendees will enjoy a carefully curated selection of short films of different genres and styles, ranging from moving narratives and profound dramas to inventive comedies and experimental offerings.

This edition will feature short films that have participated in prestigious film festivals around the world, including “I’m Not a Robot,” this year’s Oscar winner.

Fischel adds:

In this third edition, we want to celebrate how cinema has been a bridge between generations and territories, keeping the memory of our peoples alive and projecting new perspectives toward the future.

More than cinema

Shorts Costa Rica not only focuses on screening short films; it will also help strengthen film education through the CR Shorts Lab, a space that will offer masterclasses taught by leading industry professionals. These will be available in-person and virtual formats.

As part of its commitment to the democratization of cinema, the festival will bring traveling screenings to different communities across the country, ensuring that access to these valuable stories is not limited solely to the capital.

Shorts Costa Rica is not only an event for enjoying cinema, but also a space for connecting filmmakers, producers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The interaction and collaboration that emerge within the festival continue to drive the growth of the film industry in Costa Rica and beyond. For more information on the program, special guests, and ticket purchase, visit the festival’s official website: www.shortscostarica.com

