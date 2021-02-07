More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration

    Establishing dialogue as the key mechanism

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Must Enhance Its Potential for Beekeeping

    Costa Rica loses the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Opens the Largest “Sky Swing” in Central America

    From its beaches for diving and surfing, to the treetops for canopying, Costa Rica has positioned itself worldwide as one of the adventure tourist destinations
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration

    The Vice Chancellor for Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica, Christian Guillermet, today highlighted the importance of the dialogue mechanism with civil society for the Central American Integration System (SICA).
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Vice Chancellor for Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica, Christian Guillermet, today highlighted the importance of the dialogue mechanism with civil society for the Central American Integration System (SICA).

    The Central American nation participated as president pro tempore of SICA in the Meeting of the Consultative Committee, an autonomous and independent forum that enables dialogue with organizations from various sectors of regional civil society, in search of consensus on interests to enrich the integration process.

    During the meeting, the topic: Current Context of the region and the challenges for regional civil society organizations were addressed, and reports were presented on the challenges faced by the area as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the vulnerability of the isthmus to to the attacks of natural phenomena.

    Importance of dialogue

    Guillermet highlighted the importance of these dialogue forums so that the regional integration system maintains its validity and can respond actively and effectively to the needs, concerns and interests for the population of the region.

    These challenges, he argued, require new approaches, but also present opportunities for a better social and economic reconstruction of our societies from an inclusive perspective, with the promotion of a green agenda that lays the foundations for efficient and sustainable production. All these elements are also included in the priority axes that Costa Rica promotes during the exercise of its Presidency, which began on January 1st and will end on June 30th.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleBreast and Prostate Cancer, the Most Common in Costa Rica According to New Study
    Next articleCosta Rica Opens the Largest “Sky Swing” in Central America
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Must Enhance Its Potential for Beekeeping

    Costa Rica loses the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Learn Here All You Need to Know About Requiring a Visa to Enter Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As part of their sovereignty, all nations enact laws to regulate the migration of foreigners along its borders. The instrument used to demonstrate the...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Aspires to Position Itself as a Global Destination for “Remote Workers”

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The initiative to attract digital nomads is called for on extraordinary legislative sessions and has the support of the National Chamber of Tourism
    Read more

    Tico Scientist Franklin Chang-Díaz’s Plasma Engine at a Historic Test Step in Space

    News TCRN STAFF -
    After decades of arduous study and work, the plasma engine called Vasimr and conceived by the Costa Rican scientist Franklin Chang-Díaz, would be ready...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Vice Chancellor for Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica, Christian Guillermet, today highlighted the importance of the dialogue mechanism with civil society for the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years