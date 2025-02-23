Costa Rica Health System Closed 2024 With a Record Number of Donations and Transplants

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reported that it closed 2024 with a record number of organ donations and transplants. The entity registered 29 donations from people who died of brain death and 66 donations from cardiac arrest. This represents a 38% increase compared to 2023 and is the highest number of donations since 2020.

This was achieved thanks to the strengthening of the work of detection and recruitment of donors by the hospital donation coordinators and the efforts to promote and disseminate the program to the population, who generously say yes to this gift of life

What were the transplants?

These 66 cadaveric donors allowed a total of 85 organ transplants to be performed and 201 tissues to be obtained, such as corneas, skin, musculoskeletal and vascular tissue. These figures represent the greatest use of organs and tissues carried out in one year at the institution.

The 85 transplants that were performed were:

Heart: 8 transplants. 100% more than in 2023, equaling the historical record.

Lung: 7 transplants. A historical maximum in one year.

Liver: 26 transplants. 63% more than in 2023, establishing an annual record.

Kidney: 44 transplants. 38% more than in 2023, being a historical maximum.

These achievements reaffirm that donation and transplantation represent a real opportunity for life for hundreds of people who are waiting for an organ. Each organ that is transplanted means a new hope for those who suffer from a chronic or terminal illness. If you want to register as an organ donor, you can do so via the Single Digital Health Record (EDUS) .

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR