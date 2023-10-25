Costa Rica Has More World and Continental Female Champions than Ever Before in History

Costa Rica, in a moment that will mark the country’s sporting annals, proudly celebrates the extraordinary number of women who have achieved the status of world and Pan American champions in various disciplines.

After exhaustive data analysis and research, it is evident that Costa Rica has flourished as a women’s sports power, surpassing all previous records. These notable female athletes have taken the country to an unprecedented level in global and continental competitions, consolidating their place in the history of Costa Rican sports and demonstrating that talent and dedication know no gender limits.

Here’s a look at these talented champions:

AmaliaOrtuño

Age 38

CrossFit Sport

Highest Award Adapted CrossFit Games Champion

Daniela Alfaro

Age 38

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport

Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)

Darla Gomez

Age 23

Sport Bodybuilding

Highest award Pan American Bikini Fitness Champion

Elena Weinstok

Age 15

Sport Bowling

Highest award for Ibero-American Champion

Jimena Ruiz

Age 16

Sport Surfing

Highest award World Champion Women Stand 2 (Dec, 2022)

Julianna Rodriguez

Age 25

Sport Boxing

Highest award: World Gold Champion

Katherine Arias

Age 39

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport

Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)

Melissa Avila

Age 17

Sport Cycling

Highest award Pan American Enduro Champion

Nicole Castro

Age 22

Sport Sambo

Highest award Pan American Champion

Rosa Baltodano

Age 44

Sport Arm Wrestling

Highest award: World Right Arm Champion (Oct, 2022)

Sharon Herrera

Age 19

Sport Athletics

Highest award: Pan-American U-20 walking champion

Yokasta Valle

Age 31

Sport Boxing

Highest award World Champion

Samantha Castro

Age 18

CrossFit Sport

Highest award World Functional Fitness Champion