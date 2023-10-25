More
    Costa Rica Has More World and Continental Female Champions than Ever Before in History

    Most athletes excel in contact sports such as boxing, jiu-jitsu or sambo

     Costa Rica, in a moment that will mark the country’s sporting annals, proudly celebrates the extraordinary number of women who have achieved the status of world and Pan American champions in various disciplines.

    After exhaustive data analysis and research, it is evident that Costa Rica has flourished as a women’s sports power, surpassing all previous records. These notable female athletes have taken the country to an unprecedented level in global and continental competitions, consolidating their place in the history of Costa Rican sports and demonstrating that talent and dedication know no gender limits.

    Here’s a look at these talented champions:

    AmaliaOrtuño

    Age 38

    CrossFit Sport

    Highest Award Adapted CrossFit Games Champion

    Daniela Alfaro

    Age 38

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport

    Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)

    Darla Gomez

    Age 23

    Sport Bodybuilding

    Highest award Pan American Bikini Fitness Champion

    Elena Weinstok

    Age 15

     Sport Bowling

    Highest award for Ibero-American Champion

    Jimena Ruiz

    Age 16

     Sport Surfing

    Highest award World Champion Women Stand 2 (Dec, 2022)

    Julianna Rodriguez

    Age 25

    Sport Boxing

    Highest award: World Gold Champion

    Katherine Arias

    Age 39

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport

    Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)

    Melissa Avila

    Age 17

    Sport Cycling

    Highest award Pan American Enduro Champion

    Nicole Castro

    Age 22

    Sport Sambo

    Highest award Pan American Champion

    Rosa Baltodano

    Age 44

    Sport Arm Wrestling

    Highest award: World Right Arm Champion (Oct, 2022)

    Sharon Herrera

    Age 19

    Sport Athletics

    Highest award: Pan-American U-20 walking champion

    Yokasta Valle

    Age 31

    Sport Boxing

    Highest award World Champion

    Samantha Castro

    Age 18

    CrossFit Sport

    Highest award World Functional Fitness Champion

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    More Articles Like This

