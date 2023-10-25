Costa Rica Has More World and Continental Female Champions than Ever Before in History

Costa Rica, in a moment that will mark the country’s sporting annals, proudly celebrates the extraordinary number of women who have achieved the status of world and Pan American champions in various disciplines.
After exhaustive data analysis and research, it is evident that Costa Rica has flourished as a women’s sports power, surpassing all previous records. These notable female athletes have taken the country to an unprecedented level in global and continental competitions, consolidating their place in the history of Costa Rican sports and demonstrating that talent and dedication know no gender limits.
Here’s a look at these talented champions:
AmaliaOrtuño
Age 38
CrossFit Sport
Highest Award Adapted CrossFit Games Champion
Daniela Alfaro
Age 38
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport
Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)
Darla Gomez
Age 23
Sport Bodybuilding
Highest award Pan American Bikini Fitness Champion
Elena Weinstok
Age 15
Sport Bowling
Highest award for Ibero-American Champion
Jimena Ruiz
Age 16
Sport Surfing
Highest award World Champion Women Stand 2 (Dec, 2022)
Julianna Rodriguez
Age 25
Sport Boxing
Highest award: World Gold Champion
Katherine Arias
Age 39
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sport
Highest award World No Gi Champion (Dec, 2022)
Melissa Avila
Age 17
Sport Cycling
Highest award Pan American Enduro Champion
Nicole Castro
Age 22
Sport Sambo
Highest award Pan American Champion
Rosa Baltodano
Age 44
Sport Arm Wrestling
Highest award: World Right Arm Champion (Oct, 2022)
Sharon Herrera
Age 19
Sport Athletics
Highest award: Pan-American U-20 walking champion
Yokasta Valle
Age 31
Sport Boxing
Highest award World Champion
Samantha Castro
Age 18
CrossFit Sport
Highest award World Functional Fitness Champion