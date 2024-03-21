Costa Rica Faces Obstacles in its Pursuit of Digitalization

The digital age has radically transformed the way we interact with the world, making the Internet a fundamental infrastructure that connects our lives in ways previously unimaginable.

According to the Telecommunications Sector Statistics Report 2022 of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel), Costa Rica experienced a significant increase in subscriptions to the Internet access service during the year 2022.

In total, 6,107,615 subscriptions were registered, representing an increase of 143,910 subscriptions compared to 2021. This growth is reflected in various access modalities, including an increase of 1,468 subscriptions in fixed wireless Internet access and an increase of 97,007 subscriptions in mobile subscriptions.

A regional benchmark in connectivity

This is how Costa Rica has been recognized as a regional benchmark in connectivity, highlighting its infrastructure that includes 191,589 kilometers of Internet access facilities through fiber optics, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The challenges

However, this progress is not without challenges. Service providers face the pressing need to transform their infrastructures, operations and business models to ensure scalability and operational efficiency in an ever-changing digital environment.

“This is a critical moment in the history of the Internet. With technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things, 3D printing and advanced analytics, we are heading towards an even more connected and digitalized future, where the possibilities are endless,” explained Joshua Sibaja, public sector account manager at Cisco.

“In recent years, Costa Rica has developed a significant technological strategy to improve Internet infrastructure. “This has focused on addressing infrastructure limitations in the digital age, focusing on new advances in next-generation network processors and optical solutions,” he added.

“Past, Present and Future of the Internet in Costa Rica” conference

To delve deeper into these topics, next Tuesday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m., the conference “Past, Present and Future of the Internet in Costa Rica” will be held, organized by the Technological Research Club. The conference will feature leading experts including Vinton Cerf, known as the father of the Internet, and David McCourt, businessman in charge of the National Broadband Ireland (NBI) initiative.

During the event, a participatory panel will be held where the public policies and regulations necessary to guarantee that the Internet becomes a universal resource that provides opportunities for everyone will be discussed. Panelists will include Guy de Teramond, María Estrada, Cinthya Arias Leitón and Roberto Sasso.

“We all agree that the Internet is a universal right, but for the Internet to impact development it has to be used to study and work; The mobile internet is not useful for any of those,” said Roberto Sasso, president of the Technological Research Club.