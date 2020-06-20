The Costa Rican government announced that the de-escalation schedule of the sanitary restrictions applied to face the Coronavirus Pandemic will continue as planned in most of the country, except for the areas that are under orange alert.

The third phase of re-opening that begins this weekend occurs amid an increase in cases of COVID-19 in areas under orange alert in communities where the majority of new confirmed cases are concentrated. As of June 18th, there are 68 new cases of COVID-19, a total of 1,939 confirmed cases, 937 people recovered and 1,002 active patients.

Health Minister Daniel Salas noted that the resumption of activities suspended by the Coronavirus Pandemic is based on the need for many households to resume work activities due to the lack of income to meet their basic needs. There are also pressures from the business community to allow the restart of productive and commercial activities.

Salas vehemently asked for that employers and workers rigorously comply with the health rules and ensure that each one does their own thing responsible for the beginning of third phase re-opening.

“Here is everyone collaborating, being committed because each failure can represent a risk for the country, we strongly ask the population for their total commitment to self-care, caring for others and especially in the context of Father’s Day, caring for the people we love, that an expression of affection does not become a future lament,” said the minister.

COVID-19 Figures



The epidemiological report of this past June 18th, records 68 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,939 confirmed cases, with ages between 1 and 92 years. There are 864 women and 1,075 men affected. 1,412 Costa Ricans and 488 foreigners, also 39 people whose nationality are being investigated.

There are 937 recovered people, from 1 to 86 years old. 457 women and 480 men. 814 adults, 45 seniors and 78 minors. The deceased remains at 12. Three women and nine men. 25 people are hospitalized, three in intensive care with ages of 27, 43 and 59 years. Positive cases are counted in 78 cantons. By age, we have: 1578 adults, 97 older adults and 264 minors.

Third Opening Phase Begins This Weekend

President Carlos Alvarado and Health Minister Daniel Salas announced the new modifications in the third phase of re-opening that will be carried out over the next three weeks as part of the measures for the gradual reactivation of the economy, keeping the Ministry’s safety protocols as a priority for health to avoid further contagion due to the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Vehicular restriction

Monday to Friday: 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, except for the list of exceptions, license plates last number that do not circulate:

Monday: 1 and 2 – Tuesday: 3 and 4 – Wednesday: 5 and 6 – Thursday: 7 and 8 – Friday: 9 and 0

Saturday and Sunday: 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, only circulation to establishments authorized by the Ministry of Health. Except for the list of exceptions, the following do not circulate:

Saturday: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 do not circulate

Sunday: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 do not circulate

The exception, of vehicular restricted to hotels authorized by Health remains, with the respective voucher or reservation.

Night restriction: Monday to Friday from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. Full restriction, except list of exceptions.

Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am. Full restriction, except list of exceptions.

Establishments with sanitary operating permits

The weekend operation of shops is enabled (with a 50 % capacity), cinemas, theaters and museums at 50% (prior purchase and separation of 1.8 meters).

The gathering in places of worship is authorized from Monday to Sunday with a maximum of 75 people and a distance of 1.8 meters, according to the approved protocols.

Access to the beaches can be done from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 am to

9:30 am, through social bubbles.

9:30 am, through social bubbles. Continue to be totally closed are: bars, mass gatherings and public shows, discotheques, casinos and random activities, National Theater and Mélico Salazar Theater, community shifts and fairs, as well as amusement parks and the like.

Public institutions will continue working with the basic operating plan, teleworking measures, cumulative hours and staggered hours.

Cantons with differentiated vehicle restriction and orange alert

The differentiated vehicle restriction is maintained from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, in the following cantons:

Guatuso, Guácimo, specifically the district of Duacarí, La Cruz, Los Chiles, Pococí, Río Cuarto, San Carlos, in the districts of La Fortuna, Venice, Aguas Zarcas, Cutris, Pital and Pocosol. Sarapiquí, in the districts of Llanuras del Gaspar and Curuña. , Siquirres, in the districts of Pacuarito and Reventazón, Upala and San Ramón, in the district of Peñas Blancas.

Low Alert: The districts, Las Juntas (Abangares) and Cañas and Bebedero (Cañas) will no longer be subject to the differentiated vehicle restriction as of June 19th. The day and night vehicle restrictions of the rest of the country will apply to said districts.

Orange Alert: The districts of Pococí, Peñas Blancas (San Ramón), Los Chiles (Los Chiles), La Fortuna (San Carlos), Upala and Paquera (Puntarenas) remain on orange alert, with differentiated vehicle restrictions and special establishment regulations with sanitary permits. Operating. Health urges the population to respect sanitary measures within the framework of Father’s Day.

Taking into account the new openings this weekend, as well as the Father’s Day holiday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas emphasized the need to respect sanitary measures. The Minister advised that as far as possible, he recommends the population to express affection to the parents with calls or even sending virtual greetings, if what is required is to send a gift. However, if a quick visit is chosen, it must meet the following conditions:

Respect the 1.8 distances between people

Previous hand washing

That the visit be quick and in a preferable place with natural ventilation

Do not mix social family bubbles, if there are several brothers or sisters make schedules for the brief visit of each bubble

Use a mask during the visit.

“The openings require greater responsibility, they are given in those cantons that allow us to continue with the calendar, and suspended in those cantons with an orange alert. We strongly ask the population for a total commitment to self-care, caring for others and especially in the context of Father’s Day, caring for the people we love, that an expression of affection does not become a future lament,” concluded the Minister.