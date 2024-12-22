On December 3, 4, and 5, the citizens of Costa Rica enjoyed the sixth edition of the E-CO/24 Exhibition, whose theme this year was “Stories of Water”.

Initially, there was a breakfast between those present at the Ambassador’s Residence with the Ambassador of Spain in Costa Rica and the Director of the Cultural Center of Spain, then, everyone went to the National Stadium in San Jose, for a collective walk and tour of the exhibition of 11 photographic projects with the guidance of Gisela Volá (ARG) and Claudi Carreras (ES).

The rain did not prevent the event full of colors, stories, faces, environmental awareness, and even an exchange of knowledge…

In this regard, Gisela Volá, Pedagogical Director of Encuentros de Colectivos Iberoamericanos E-CO, pointed out that it is all part of an open call for production and artistic residency scholarships for 11 representatives from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, Equatorial Guinea, Spain, and Venezuela, all of them visual artists from indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. “The winners’ works on the themes of the history of water, water crises, myths, legends, and problems related to the environment, especially water in Latin America, were displayed on the billboards of the National Stadium, an exhibition on the public thoroughfare”, he explained.

The conferences were throughout the day, the attendees were attentive to the reflections around water, one of the most valuable and threatened common goods of our planet, all through visual art, intertwining art, education, and social awareness.

Afterward, the collectives moved to the La Selva Biological Station of the Organization for Tropical Studies (OTS), to carry out a closed residency with 28 people, to immerse themselves in Costa Rican nature and deepen their connection with the theme of water, to the creation of future works and reflections.

It is worth mentioning that the photographic encounter is part of an international collaboration between the VIST Foundation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The exhibition was also attended by researchers and creators from the National Geographic Society Latin America.

E-CO has established itself as the largest meeting of visual production and creation in Ibero-America, whose essence is to be a call to action through art exhibitions.

