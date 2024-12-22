More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Enjoyed 11 Photographic Projects On The History Of Water, Water Crises, Myths, Legends, And Problems In Latin America

    The sixth edition of the E-CO/24 Scholarship featured visual works by 11 representatives from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, Equatorial Guinea, Spain, and Venezuela, all of them visual artists from indigenous and Afro-descendant communities...

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On December 3, 4, and 5, the citizens of Costa Rica enjoyed the sixth edition of the E-CO/24 Exhibition, whose theme this year was “Stories of Water”.

    Initially, there was a breakfast between those present at the Ambassador’s Residence with the Ambassador of Spain in Costa Rica and the Director of the Cultural Center of Spain, then, everyone went to the National Stadium in San Jose, for a collective walk and tour of the exhibition of 11 photographic projects with the guidance of Gisela Volá (ARG) and Claudi Carreras (ES).

    READ MORE

    Costa Rica Will Host the International Collective Photography Meeting E•CO/24: Water Stories

    The rain did not prevent the event full of colors, stories, faces, environmental awareness, and even an exchange of knowledge…

    In this regard, Gisela Volá, Pedagogical Director of Encuentros de Colectivos Iberoamericanos E-CO, pointed out that it is all part of an open call for production and artistic residency scholarships for 11 representatives from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, Equatorial Guinea, Spain, and Venezuela, all of them visual artists from indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. “The winners’ works on the themes of the history of water, water crises, myths, legends, and problems related to the environment, especially water in Latin America, were displayed on the billboards of the National Stadium, an exhibition on the public thoroughfare”, he explained.

    The conferences were throughout the day, the attendees were attentive to the reflections around water, one of the most valuable and threatened common goods of our planet, all through visual art, intertwining art, education, and social awareness.

    Afterward, the collectives moved to the La Selva Biological Station of the Organization for Tropical Studies (OTS), to carry out a closed residency with 28 people, to immerse themselves in Costa Rican nature and deepen their connection with the theme of water, to the creation of future works and reflections.

    It is worth mentioning that the photographic encounter is part of an international collaboration between the VIST Foundation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

    The exhibition was also attended by researchers and creators from the National Geographic Society Latin America.

    READ MORE

    The Importance of Starting 2024 with More Sustainable Water Consumption in Costa Rica

    E-CO has established itself as the largest meeting of visual production and creation in Ibero-America, whose essence is to be a call to action through art exhibitions.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMARIA DONAIRE TCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Appears in ‘Lioness’, Series Starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Appears in ‘Lioness’, Series Starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña

    What do Costa Rica and Imperial beer have to do with Paramount+'s Operativo Lioness (or Special Ops: Lioness) series?...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »