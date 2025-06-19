In five months, Costa Rica surpassed all records for organ and tissue donation, with twice as many deceased donors as in the same period last year and more than 70 transplants performed. According to the Ministry of Health, the growth is due to the collaborative work between public health institutions and the solidarity of Costa Ricans.

According to data from January to May, 38 people donated organs and tissues after death, more than double the number during the same period in 2024. This figure enabled the following:

35 kidney transplants

27 liver transplants

10 lung transplants

1 heart transplant

Tissues such as corneas, skin, bones, and heart valves were also recovered, essential for improving the quality of life of patients on the waiting list.

Advances

While the increase in donations is reflected not only in medical statistics, but also in the modernization of the national transplant system and the updating of regulations.

For example:

The criteria for the distribution of liver and cornea transplants were updated, based on principles of equity and efficiency.

The regulation for the distribution of lungs is in the process of being approved.

The SINADOC system was improved with a new version that integrates these changes, and implementation will begin on July 14.

Starting in 2024, anyone can express their willingness to donate through the Ministry of Health or the CCSS (Certificate of Social Security), and they are automatically registered in the National Registry of Consents.

“Starting in July, people on the waiting list will be able to check their position on the list and the final allocation results online, which improves the transparency of the process,” the ministry emphasized.

“Progress is also being made in interoperability between the CCSS and Sinadoc systems, including the automatic migration of key data such as the Antibody Reactive Panel (PRA),” they stated.

These advances have been supported technically and financially by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), which allocated a budget to strengthen the technological platform.

Appeal

Although the progress is important, health authorities insist that family dialogue and advance decision-making remain essential. “The call is to inform oneself, discuss, and express one’s willingness to donate. It is a decision that can be made during life, and in critical moments, it can make the difference between the life and death of another person,” the ministry stated.

Also within the framework of National Organ and Tissue Donation Week, commemorated every June, this year’s campaign seeks to raise awareness about the direct impact of each donor.

“To donate is to give life. And thanks to all the people who have said yes, Costa Rica is today a more supportive, more humane, and more hopeful country,” is this year’s message.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR