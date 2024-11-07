More
    Costa Rica Debuts at the Most Important Nautical Tourism Fair in the United States

    Event that brings together marina companies, yachts, sailboats, megayachts, and the industry across the American continent

    By TCRN STAFF
    Attracting the nautical tourism segment, characterized by its high purchasing power, is Costa Rica’s goal in participating for the first time in the “Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024 (FLIBS).”

    The largest fair for nautical tourism

    FLIBS is the main commercial event on the American continent and the largest internationally for nautical tourism, bringing together marinas, yachts, sailboats, mega yachts, industry specialists from various sectors such as technology, marina design, destinations, entertainment, health and safety, shipbuilding, expedition, and key players for the operation of these vessels around the world.

    “With the aim of attracting new segments of the tourism product to the country and thereby fostering employment and social and economic progress in coastal areas, we are attending the most important nautical tourism fair on the continent for the first time to promote the advantages our country offers for this market segment,” said Luis Lemus, director of the Interinstitutional Commission of Marinas and Tourist Docks (CIMAT), attached to the ICT.

    The ICT will showcase at the fair the advantages offered by Costa Rica in terms of luxury marinas and high-quality services for investors and buyers of super and mega yachts, as well as our privileged location, the top-notch nautical infrastructure we have, specialized services, natural beauty, biodiversity, and commitment to sustainability.

    A top-tier nautical tourism destination

    Other goals include promoting Costa Rica as a top-tier nautical tourism destination, attracting investors, establishing strategic alliances with countries, companies, and stakeholders in the nautical industry, and continuing to promote the destination within the nautical industry, as outlined in the National Tourism Development Plan 2021-2027.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
