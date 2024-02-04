More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Creates a Fund to Facilitate the Attraction of Climate Investments

    In sectors such as sustainable transportation and energy, water and sanitation, and social infrastructure

    By TCRN STAFF
    22
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In the context of the Sustainability and Resilience Facility (SRS) agreement approved by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in November 2022, the Government of Costa Rica has announced the creation of a Project Preparation Fund (PPF) of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with the potential to catalyze up to $1.2 billion in private sector resources for projects in sustainable public infrastructure sectors such as sustainable transportation and energy, water and sanitation, and social infrastructure by 2030.

    The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will coordinate the establishment of the FPP which could become a multi-donor mechanism with the participation of other interested parties. The FPP will provide financial support, on a contingent recovery basis, that will help build capacity and technical expertise in Costa Rica to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will have four areas of intervention: i) initial support (requires PPP regulatory and institutional reforms, as well as the development of technical capacities); ii) identification and prioritization of sustainable projects; iii) sustainable structuring of the project (including possible risk reduction support that strengthens the bankability of the project); and iv) support for the private sector.

    In addition, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced the creation of a regional financing mechanism that will support projects related to sustainability in the areas of energy, transport, water and sanitation, and environmental conservation, among others.

    The World Bank has also agreed to provide technical assistance to the state energy company “El InstitutoCostarricense de Electricidad” for a potential issuance of green bonds, and also provide financing of 60 million dollars to Costa Rica to reduce emissions derived from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+).

    Climate resilience in Costa Rica

    The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group will also contribute to climate resilience in Costa Rica through multifaceted initiatives to support the private sector, including the development of a green taxonomy and the design and implementation of financial solutions that help to transform the agroindustrial sector.

    Finally, Costa Rica, in a joint effort with the UNDP, is developing a thematic sovereign bond strategy linked to its SDGs and Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which will allow it to catalyze more financing from private investors, through the issuance of bonds, resources use or bonds linked to sustainability.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    If You Are a Foreigner these Are the Steps to Follow When Investing in Costa Rican Real Estate
    Next article
    Bayer Was Ordered to Pay $2.25 Billion from Liabilities for Exposure to Roundup Weedkiller
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Magic and Cultural Diversity of Costa Rican Music

    Costa Rican music reflects the diverse cultural heritage of the nation, blending indigenous, European, African, and Caribbean influences into...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »