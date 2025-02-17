The 2025 National Medical Tourism Forum will be held with the aim of analyzing the most innovative trends, promoting collaboration between sectors and exploring new growth opportunities.

The activity, organized by the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, will bring together leading national and international experts, who will address best practices to strengthen the competitiveness of the industry.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to learn first-hand how emerging trends in medical tourism are positively impacting the national economy. In addition, experiences and knowledge will be shared about productive linkages between the fields of health, tourism and other key players, such as real estate agents and service providers.

It will also serve to establish strategic relationships with decision makers and professionals in the sector, and reinforce Costa Rica’s leadership in medical tourism.

The Forum is aimed at health companies and professionals, government and academic entities, hotels and tour operators, real estate agents and suppliers of goods and services for the development of medical tourism.

The agenda includes conferences on:

• Medical tourism. Challenges and opportunities for Costa Rica

• The legal aspects of medical tourism

• The role of insurance in medical and dental tourism

• Panel on Public Policies for the promotion and development of health tourism services

• Space for Networking

Positive reference

As part of its participation in the Medical Tourism Forum, the Clínica Bíblica Hospital will present a success story that reflects the quality and excellence of its care for international patients.

It is about the experience of an international patient who traveled to Costa Rica to undergo a partial knee replacement, benefiting from a comprehensive process that guaranteed his recovery and well-being. Each phase of the treatment is shown, from his arrival in the country, admission and surgery, to his rehabilitation and medical discharge. The patient’s testimony highlights the care received during his stay.

With these experiences, the National Medical Tourism Forum 2025 promises to be an unmissable meeting point for those interested in learning about the future of this market in Costa Rica and its impact on the region.

“With this event, the Costa Rican Chamber of Health reaffirms its commitment to the growth of medical tourism in Costa Rica, strengthening its position as a world-class health destination and opening spaces for discussion and improvement for the benefit of so many foreign people who find in our country a solution to different issues related to their health,” said Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.

Medical tourism in figures:

Represents 13.4% of the country’s visitors

Generates $465 million in revenue with an average expenditure of $6,600 per medical tourist

More than 80% of visitors come from the United States and 10% from Canada

The most sought-after services are dental treatments (42%), other surgeries such as orthopedics, bariatric, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, oncology (22%), preventive medicine (16%), plastic and cosmetic surgery (10%).

In Costa Rica, more than 1,200 clinics receive international patients, generating more than 30,000 jobs.

