    Updated:

    Costa Rica Competes for the First Time in a Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

    Gloriana Sánchez becomes the national pioneer at this prestigious international tournament in Azerbaijan

    By TCRN STAFF
    Elegance took over the stage in Baku, Azerbaijan, host of the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup. For the first time in history, Costa Rica is present at this world-class event. Gloriana Sánchez Arguedas represented the country at this important sporting event.

    Sánchez is no stranger to high performance. In 2023, she won a historic bronze medal at the South American Championships in Colombia and became the first Costa Rican to qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in this discipline.

    The athlete, guided by coaches Natalia and Melissa Brenes, began her competitive season with the qualifying events in hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon. Their goal is to fine-tune their technical preparation and refine details ahead of the Pan American Games and the World Championships in Brazil.

    Other Ticos at Baku

    Gymnasts Galilea Álvarez and Rachel Marcondes are also in Baku, where they are participating in a training camp and preparing to compete in the European Cup in early May.

    Great International event

    The event takes place in the impressive Baku National Arena and brings together gymnasts from 40 countries. A total of 70 athletes compete in the hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon events.

