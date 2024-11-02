Costa Rica joined Spain, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic in a triangular cooperation initiative to reduce seismic risk in Latin America. This project is called Sustainable and Resilient Construction in Central America and the Caribbean in the Face of Seismic Threats.

It is supported by the Triangular Cooperation Fund ADELANTE 2, funded by the European Union, and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Mideplan, and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. (AECID).

“Through this collaboration, the four countries are combining efforts and knowledge in seismic event management and resilient construction,” Beatriz González, researcher at UPM.

The Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) leads the project together with the University of Costa Rica, the Santo Domingo Technological Institute, and the University of San Carlos of Guatemala, who have been exchanging experiences and knowledge to mitigate the impact of earthquakes.

Innovation in analysis

As part of the project’s progress, the team has analyzed data from over 2,000 buildings in pilot areas of the capitals of Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, using satellite images, drones, and artificial intelligence.

“These studies allow us to identify the most vulnerable constructions and guide governments in strategies to improve seismic resilience in their territories,” the researchers state.

Likewise, the web application “Select.FC” was developed, which facilitates the analysis and risk studies of constructions, allowing researchers to have an advanced tool to detect weaknesses in buildings. Additionally, laboratory tests will be conducted on buildings constructed without adequate spacing to better understand the associated risks.

Funding

This project has received an investment of 1.2 million euros from the European Union, which is intended to strengthen the security of infrastructure in the region. With the coordination of Mideplan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, the funding channeled through AECID allows the participating countries to advance in seismic risk mitigation, benefiting millions of people in Central America and the Caribbean.

González also highlighted that the goal is to significantly reduce human and material losses in future seismic events. “Thanks to this triangular cooperation, the involved countries aim to consolidate a network of knowledge and tools that increase the safety and resilience of constructions in the region,” highlighted the researcher.

