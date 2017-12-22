Costa Rica never ceases to amaze us every minute of our lives and without a doubt, it may be the best place to visit, live and be happy.

According to the world happiness report prepared by the United Nations, Costa Rica was considered in 2016 as the happiest country in Latin America. Similarly, the New Economics Foundation through an index announced that the tropical country is the most environmentally advanced and happy on the planet.

It should be noted that it had the same name in the years 2009 and 2012, reasons why it leads people from all over the world to investigate about this Central American country.

Why is it called the happiest country in the world?

Despite being an underdeveloped country, it is said that Costa Rica is the happiest, mainly because of the policies of its government and the interest to maintain a better quality of life through the preservation of the environment.

It is important to take a look at the past and remember that in 1949 Costa Rica stopped giving importance to military funds and focused on health and education.

In the 90’s, the country was implementing certain laws that would give relevance to the country’s biodiversity and, in that way, encourage other countries to follow suit. Among the laws is that of the National Forests and organizations such as the World Bank, in charge of financing environmental projects, among others.

Costa Rica is a country rich in population, fauna, culture, and gastronomy. Like everything, it does not stop working on improving its social and economic conditions to generate greater stability in its citizens.

What the experts say about the indices that indicate happiness within Costa Rica …

For the British researcher, Saamah Abdallah, what makes Costa Rica the happiest country is ecological efficiency.

On the other hand, the expert Pedro Muñoz said through a special forum on clean energy, which Costa Rica has so much to offer and added, that it has enormous amounts of solar, wind and geothermal energy that should be used.

In the same way, other specialists point out that the tropical country has social, economic and institutional bases for the practice of Human Rights.

Other benefits of Costa Rica

There are too many wonders that Costa Rica can offer to its visitors and constantly to those who inhabit this country, but it is worth mentioning that other environmental initiatives are the Eco-Marchamo, which is a voluntary tax that is also a compliment so that drivers compensate 100% of the emissions generated by the annual fuel consumption.

Every environmental, economic and social achievement that Costa Rica contains is part of its growth and courage in the face of international challenges in terms of health crisis, violence and climate change.

In economic matters, this beautiful country is among those with the most competitive economy in Latin America. His labor rights are high and he keeps a Gross Domestic Product per capita of € 2,647 (second quarter of 2017).

The sympathy and generosity of its citizens, the tourist places, its heritage and desire to continue working for the environment, will leave for a long time in the first places to Costa Rica as the exemplary model for other countries of the world.