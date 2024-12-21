What do Costa Rica and Imperial beer have to do with Paramount+’s Operativo Lioness (or Special Ops: Lioness) series? A lot. The second season of this production created by acclaimed screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, which premiered on July 23, 2023, included our country in the plot.

Costa Rica and Imperial in Lioness

The mention of Costa Rica and the appearance of this beverage in Lioness has the following context: Pablo, played by Demián Castro, is in Costa Rica due to his role in an espionage mission involving infiltration of a terrorist organization.

Pablo is part of this team and his presence in Costa Rica is related to covert operations that seek to disrupt illicit activities in the region. In fact, in the last episode of the second season Byron (Michael Kelly) and Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) ask Pablo to kill his brother Alvaro, who runs part of the organization. In one of the scenes Pablo holds an Imperial beer and then when a refrigerator is opened two sixpacks appear.

The Pura Vida continues

Andrea Quirós, Imperial’s brand manager, told this newspaper that Imperial’s appearance in Lioness happened “organically”, without any contract or agreement. “We are very happy that in the framework of our 100th anniversary we have this kind of exposure and international recognition… the pura vida continues to reach the whole world!

What is Lioness about?

The plot of Operative: Lioness follows Cruz Manuelos (played by Laysla De Oliveira), a young Marine who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team. Her mission is to infiltrate a terrorist organization by befriending Aaliyah Amrohi, the daughter of a suspected terrorist.

The series focuses on the challenges and dangers faced by women in combat roles and explores themes of loyalty, bravery and the complexity of human relationships in extreme situations.

The main protagonist, Joe (played by Zoe Saldaña), is the head of the Lioness program and is in charge of training and leading her female agents. Together, Cruz and Joe must overcome their differences to carry out their dangerous mission.

In addition, the production features an all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. Operative: Lioness has been well received for both its intriguing plot and its innovative approach to a traditionally male-dominated genre.

The series also generates discussions about the ethical implications of espionage and war. While featuring scenes of intense action and violence, it also addresses the moral dilemmas faced by its characters.

