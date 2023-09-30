More
    Costa Rica Appears as a Favorite Destination for Tourists From 7 Countries, Including Canada, the US And Mexico

    Also in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain, appears as one of the most attractive destinations in those markets

    By TCRN STAFF
     In Canada, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain, Costa Rica appears as one of the 20 most attractive destinations for tourists in those markets.This is clear from a study carried out by the Spanish firm Two Much Research in 2022, for which 5,612 people were interviewed in these seven markets.

     For this perception study, people were asked which are the two countries or destinations that most attract them to visit on vacation, whether repeating or for the first time.The questions were asked only to people with purchasing power and who take vacations to international destinations.

    A place among colossi

     Spain is the market in which Costa Rica appears with a better position: 4 out of 20. In France it is ranked number 6 and in Mexico it is ranked number 8. In Canada it ranks 9th, in the United States 14th, 15th in Germany and 19th in the United Kingdom.“You occupy a place among colossi,” said Two Much Research researcher Luis Miguel Barral González, in charge of this study.

