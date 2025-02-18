More
    Costa Rica Announces Regulations to Improve Care Times for Diagnosis and Treatment of Breast Cancer

    Learn about the new national standard to improve breast cancer care by ensuring faster diagnosis and treatment

    By TCRN STAFF
    Faster diagnosis and treatment times for breast cancer. This is the promise of the Ministry of Health with the publication and improvement of the national standard that clearly establishes the appropriate conditions, methods and techniques for the care of people with suspected or confirmed diagnosis of the disease.

    Some important points within the standard are the following:

    Screening and early detection

    The main screening method continues to be the annual mammogram in women aged 40 to 75 years without risk factors.

    Also in women aged 35 to 75 years with risk factors, as established in this standard.

    Group of people Recommended frequency:

    People with standard risk (40 and 75 years): Every two years

    People with risk factors (40 and 75 years): Once a year

    Women over 75 years: According to individual risk and life expectancy.

    Care times:

    The standard establishes maximum acceptable times and optimal times for the different care processes.

    Maximum acceptable time from sending the screening mammogram to its performance: 30 days

    Desirable (optimal) time: 15 days

    Maximum acceptable time from performing the mammogram to delivery of the report: 30 days

    Optimal: 7-15 days

    Acceptable time from positive diagnosis to surgery: 60 days

    From positive diagnosis to oncology consultation: 30 days

    From positive diagnosis to oncology consultation: 30 days is the maximum acceptable and 2 weeks is optimal

    Breast cancer

    According to records from the Ministry of Health since 2014, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among Costa Rican women. However, the latest international CONCORD-3 study from 2018 highlighted Costa Rica with a high survival rate of 87% among people who suffered from this disease.

    “This situation represents both a challenge and an opportunity to continue strengthening the health system and guarantee better conditions for patients,” said Mary Munive, head of Health. Since last year, “the Ministry of Health has made official the National Plan for Cancer Control 2024-2030.

    “This plan proposes various actions and strategies to be closely monitored with the aim of reducing general and premature mortality from cancer in the country,” the entity said in a statement.

