Costa Rica Announces Construction of 6 Modern Sports Facilities

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, announced this past Wednesday the construction of 6 sports facilities in various cantons of the country, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, in coordination with the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (Icoder). “These works are of enormous importance for these communities, which for many years were neglected and now they will get a lot out of these facilities that will have a total investment of 5,100 million colones”, said President Chaves Robles.

The execution of the works is scheduled to begin in July 2023 and involves the construction of a modern gym in Talamanca, another in Guácimo, an athletics track in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, as well as the construction of a short 8-lane pool (25 meters long and 1.35 meters deep) at the María del MilagroParís Aquatic Center in La Sabana Metropolitan Park.

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Royner Mora, said he was very pleased with these works for several communities and added that “the start order was also issued for the construction of a warehouse on the south side of the Peace Park in San José, which We envision to store Department of Sports and Recreation assets, mostly assigned to the National Sports Games program and currently requiring better custody”.

Highly anticipated by athletes, leaders and communities

According to the national director of Icoder, Donald Rojas, “all are sports facilities that are highly anticipated by athletes, leaders and communities, because they respond to a need detected in various diagnoses. To get to this point, an administrative effort was required that often goes unnoticed, but is essential to carry out the contracting processes”. These works were awarded to 5 different companies and the supervision of these works will be the responsibility of Icoder’s Facilities Management Department.