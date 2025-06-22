More
    Costa Rica Among Top 30 Countries With the Most Earthquakes in the World

    Last year, more than 240 earthquakes were recorded in Costa Rica, with the largest magnitude being 6.2.

    Costa Rica was one of the 30 countries with the most earthquakes in the world in 2024, according to a list published by Ranking Royals in May of this year, based on data from the specialized website earthquakelist.org.

    With 241 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or greater recorded in Costa Rica, the country ranks 24th in the ranking. The report analyzes global seismic activity based on data from the United States Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

    To be included in the count, earthquakes must have a magnitude equal to or greater than 4 and have occurred within 300 kilometers of the country being evaluated.

    Costa Rica prone to frequent seismic activity

    In the case of Costa Rica, its geographical position at the interface between the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates makes it an area prone to frequent seismic activity.

    Although most events are of moderate magnitude and do not cause significant damage, the country has experienced earthquakes that have caused alarm. The strongest earthquake, measuring 6.2, occurred in the North and Central Pacific with its epicenter 41 km northwest of Tamarindo in October 2024.

    Mexico at the top

    Mexico had the most earthquakes in the world, with 1,971 recorded during the year. Indonesia (1,872) and Japan (1,563) follow. In these countries, tectonic activity is constant due to the convergence of multiple geological plates.

    In Japan, for example, the strongest earthquake of 2024 occurred on January 1, with a magnitude of 7.5 in the Ishikawa-ken region of Toyama. In Latin America, Chile, Guatemala, Peru, and El Salvador also report high seismic activity.

