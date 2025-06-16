Costa Rica has established itself as the country with the second lowest birth rate in Latin America, surpassed only by Chile. This is confirmed by the most recent State of World Population Report, which places the country with a fertility rate of just 1.1 children per woman, considerably lower than the regional average.

This figure reflects a sustained trend over time and places Costa Rica well below other Central American nations such as Guatemala or Nicaragua, where women have, on average, two children.

Why are fewer children being born?

One of the main reasons behind this low fertility rate is the high cost of living, a factor highlighted by more than 50% of those surveyed. The economic situation, marked by inflation, unemployment, and lack of access to housing, discourages many young couples from starting large families or even having children at all.

A parallel study conducted by the University of Costa Rica supports this perception: 25% of childless people in the country say they do not plan to have children in the future. This behavior reflects a structural change in the way Costa Ricans view family life.

Marriages in Decline: Another Symptom of Social Change

The phenomenon is not limited only to birth rates. In the last decade, the number of marriages has decreased by 21% in Costa Rica. When analyzing the type of union, a 40% drop in Catholic marriages and a 15% drop in civil marriages is observed.

This suggests that Costa Ricans are not only choosing to postpone or avoid parenthood, but also moving away from traditional commitments, such as marriage.

What do the countries with the lowest birth rates have in common?

Costa Rica, Chile, and Uruguay, the three countries with the lowest fertility rates in Latin America, share several key factors:

High cost of living

Greater access to education

Accelerated urbanization

Greater insertion of women into the labor market

Changes in the values ​​and priorities of the new generations These variables create conditions where having children is not an immediate priority and is often seen as a postponed or discarded decision altogether.

