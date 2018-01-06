The new year 2018 has arrived and surely many citizens keep thinking about what their activities and adventures will be like. Without a doubt, Costa Rica should be the ideal place where you can live the best experiences with nature, culture and incredible people.

Costa Rica is the tropical country that is worth exploring and appreciating. I assure you that as the days pass, you will want to know more and more “pure life” sites.

Why not dare to climb the Chirripó Hill?

Climbing the Chirripó hill would be an unforgettable adventure. This natural beauty is considered the highest mountain in Costa Rica, where you can see the most beautiful landscapes, such as the two oceans that surround the country -Ocean Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean- and all its biodiversity in general that characterizes it. Through this beautiful walk, you will also know the Valley of the Rabbits, Los Crestones, La Sabana de Los Leones, the Valley of the Lakes, among others.

Fill your soul with nature with the cloud forest Monteverde

The Monteverde forest is a natural paradise that falls in love due to its variety of activities that take place within it. You can enjoy hanging bridges, various birds and its huge ecosystem to walk and relieve all the stress you keep for the routine.

Among other places where you can venture and live unique moments, this is one of the most visited: Poás Volcano. Your eyes will appreciate seeing so much wonder together, the phreatic eruptions in the main crater and the beauty of Laguna Botos will be the main cause of it. And if you are a lover of strawberries, on the way to the volcano you will find crops.

Do not forget to relax in Puerto Viejo, which is a town located on the Atlantic Coast (in the Province of Limón). As in all of Costa Rica, it presents a beautiful landscape surrounded by crystal clear waters and waves for surfing fans. Regarding the cuisine of this Costa Rican place, you can taste the Caribbean food, such as -Patí- which is a pastry pie filled with meat, spices and hot pepper.

Finally, you can get to know all the cultural aspects of the Central American country, the historical-architectural aspects that are so relevant for its inhabitants. You see, Costa Rica continues to surprise us more and more with its treasures that have been preserved over the years by Costa Ricans.