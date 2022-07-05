More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica: A Country with Wonderful Nature and Full of “Pura Vida”

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The small piece of land that unites North America and South America is divided into 5 countries: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. These are countries with a tropical climate, a jungle nature, and wild beaches on both sides of the territory, between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. However, among all these regions, Costa Rica stands out, known for being one of the best-preserved natural reserves on the planet.

    In Costa Rica, 5% of the world’s biodiversity is concentrated, which means that 5% of all plant and animal species are found in this country. That is a lot, considering that the territory of Costa Rica represents less than 1% of the planet. Scientists and researchers from all over the world travel there every year to study the rich biodiversity of native plants and animals.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A country full of “Pura Vida”

    Aware of the richness of its natural heritage, the Costa Rican authorities have developed sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism. In this way, tourists and visitors can enjoy nature without endangering the ecosystem. Tourism brings economic benefits to local communities while preserving natural resources.

    In line with its environmental policies, 90% of the electricity consumed comes from renewable energy sources, the government wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, millions of trees have been planted and new reserves have been created in natural and protected areas.

    Costa Ricans often use the expression “Pura Vida” as a greeting or to say that everything is going well. However, the phrase has become a philosophy of life and Costa Rica is the maximum exponent of this vital and positive attitude towards life.

    Wonderful nature everywhere

    In 2016, the Costa Rican government presented the Costa Rican Biodiversity Atlas (CRBio), a database that collects all the plant and animal species that have been found so far. The Atlas of Biodiversity was made in collaboration with more than 160 international organizations dedicated to the study of biodiversity. By consulting it you will be able to know in which areas of Costa Rica the poisonous red frog, the quetzal, or the howler monkey live.

    Recently, Google has moved to Costa Rica several of its recording and geolocation devices, to make 360º portraits of the most iconic places in the country. In total, 76 panoramic images of beaches, islands, museums, and cities have been taken, with which you can visit some of the most popular places in Costa Rica, like Coco’s Island, which was a hideout for pirates and is now a protected landscape full of exotic plants and animals. To preserve this paradise, the Costa Rican government has banned fishing and there are no hotels or hostels on the island, nor are there restaurants or places to eat.

    Additionally, you can enjoy the virgin beaches, go on excursions through the jungle and bathe in the waterfalls. Diving and snorkeling you can see colorful fish, sharks, mantas, dolphins, turtles…

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceLa Vanguardia
    Viaguillermo agudelo
    Previous articleMixed Martial Arts in Costa Rica Will Have Government Support
    Next articleChanges that Human Beings Would Suffer from the Excessive Use of Electronic Devices
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Changes that Human Beings Would Suffer from the Excessive Use of Electronic Devices

    Hunchbacks, with longer necks, and claw-shaped hands; this is what human beings would be like in the year 3000,...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]icanews.com

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER