Costa Rica: A Country with Wonderful Nature and Full of “Pura Vida”

The small piece of land that unites North America and South America is divided into 5 countries: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. These are countries with a tropical climate, a jungle nature, and wild beaches on both sides of the territory, between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. However, among all these regions, Costa Rica stands out, known for being one of the best-preserved natural reserves on the planet.

In Costa Rica, 5% of the world’s biodiversity is concentrated, which means that 5% of all plant and animal species are found in this country. That is a lot, considering that the territory of Costa Rica represents less than 1% of the planet. Scientists and researchers from all over the world travel there every year to study the rich biodiversity of native plants and animals.

A country full of “Pura Vida”

Aware of the richness of its natural heritage, the Costa Rican authorities have developed sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism. In this way, tourists and visitors can enjoy nature without endangering the ecosystem. Tourism brings economic benefits to local communities while preserving natural resources.

In line with its environmental policies, 90% of the electricity consumed comes from renewable energy sources, the government wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, millions of trees have been planted and new reserves have been created in natural and protected areas.

Costa Ricans often use the expression “Pura Vida” as a greeting or to say that everything is going well. However, the phrase has become a philosophy of life and Costa Rica is the maximum exponent of this vital and positive attitude towards life.

Wonderful nature everywhere

In 2016, the Costa Rican government presented the Costa Rican Biodiversity Atlas (CRBio), a database that collects all the plant and animal species that have been found so far. The Atlas of Biodiversity was made in collaboration with more than 160 international organizations dedicated to the study of biodiversity. By consulting it you will be able to know in which areas of Costa Rica the poisonous red frog, the quetzal, or the howler monkey live.

Recently, Google has moved to Costa Rica several of its recording and geolocation devices, to make 360º portraits of the most iconic places in the country. In total, 76 panoramic images of beaches, islands, museums, and cities have been taken, with which you can visit some of the most popular places in Costa Rica, like Coco’s Island, which was a hideout for pirates and is now a protected landscape full of exotic plants and animals. To preserve this paradise, the Costa Rican government has banned fishing and there are no hotels or hostels on the island, nor are there restaurants or places to eat.

Additionally, you can enjoy the virgin beaches, go on excursions through the jungle and bathe in the waterfalls. Diving and snorkeling you can see colorful fish, sharks, mantas, dolphins, turtles…