According to a report by Global Forest Watch, a forest monitoring platform that provides data, maps, and analysis tools on forest cover worldwide, Puntarenas lost 4,380 hectares of primary humid forest between 2002 and 2024, representing 6% of the total tree cover loss during the period.

Furthermore, 96% of this loss occurred in areas affected by human activities that caused direct deforestation, a clear call to strengthen restoration efforts in priority areas such as the La Angostura coastline.

For this reason, an inter-institutional alliance between Coopenae-Wink, the Environmental Bank Foundation (FUNBAM), the Municipality of the Central Canton of Puntarenas, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), community associations, and dozens of residents was formed to officially launch the La Angostura Natural Corridor, an ambitious coastal reforestation project that seeks not only to regenerate the local ecosystem but also to promote inclusion, green jobs, and community empowerment in highly vulnerable areas.

The project consists of more than 1,000 native trees. In this first phase, more than 300 beach almond trees were planted along the Puntarenas–San José section of National Route 17, an area that was highly impacted by the highway expansion.

“Well-being comes from a social and cultural perspective, which is why we seek inter-institutional partnerships that allow us to understand the global environment and explore ideas that promote change in communities. The Directorate of Safety and Beautification is working to continue promoting urban forests and projects like this,” said Steven Piedra, Director of Highway Safety and Beautification at the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

The event was attended by more than 100 people of all ages from the communities of San Luis and La Angostura in Chacarita and Fray Casino de Madriz. They participated in the planting, logistics, and coordination of the event. They will also be responsible for caring for and maintaining the hundreds of trees that will grow on the site, taking advantage of the seasonal rains.

“This is an area historically affected by a lack of opportunities and the effects of climate change. Today, planting trees here also means sowing opportunities. It’s not just about reforestation, but about reaching out to people with real actions that leave a social and environmental impact,” said Gustavo Ulloa, Head of Sustainability at Coopenae-Wink.

The La Angostura Natural Corridor is part of Coopenae-Wink’s Compassionate Forest Program, an initiative that has been promoting environmental restoration in partnership with priority communities for several years, while fostering financial education, entrepreneurship, and local productive linkages. This comprehensive approach transforms the corridor into not only an ecological intervention, but also a platform for development, tourism, trade, and coastal habitat improvement.

The planted trees, including beach almond, white flower, poró, vanilla, and buttonwood mangroves, were carefully selected for their adaptability to the local ecosystem, their resistance to sandy soils, and their ecological value in attracting native wildlife, contributing to carbon sequestration, reducing erosion, and beautifying the landscape.

Combining environmental commitment with the financial and operational support

“These alliances or collaborations are essential because they allow us to combine environmental commitment with the financial and operational support of socially responsible organizations. Coopenae-Wink, as a cooperative with a sustainable approach, enhances the impact of the Huella del Futuro initiative by providing support for the planting, maintenance, and monitoring of the trees, ensuring that the environmental and social benefits multiply and endure over time,” added Víctor Sequeira, FUNBAM Project Coordinator.

The plan calls for the communities themselves, through their development associations, to be responsible for maintenance for at least five years, thus ensuring the survival of the trees and generating green jobs in the area.

In addition to the environmental component, Coopenae-Wink leveraged its close relationship with the community to provide financial education workshops for female heads of household and students, training for entrepreneurs, and support in developing income-generating skills, thereby contributing to building more resilient communities.

A human and environmental impact

“We believe that sustainability must have a human and environmental impact, and that’s why these types of initiatives are so valuable. We’re planting trees, but also sowing relationships, capabilities, and different futures for the residents of the area,” Ulloa concluded. The project will continue with a second planting phase in the coming months, with the goal of reaching the first 800 trees planted by 2025.

