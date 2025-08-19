In commemoration of Mother’s Day, the Nicoya Azul Canton brand of the Municipality of Nicoya held the second edition of the event “Blue Ideas: Inspiring Nicoyan Stories” this Tuesday. This initiative seeks to highlight life stories that strengthen identity and a sense of belonging to the canton.
This time, the event featured seven Nicoyan women—by birth or by heart—whose personal and professional journeys reflect values such as resilience, hard work, empathy, and love for their community.
The participants shared moving stories about their challenges, achievements, and life lessons with the audience, creating an emotional connection and providing valuable lessons of overcoming adversity and hope.
The guests were:
Patricia Ruíz Cambronero
Maureen Tenorio Aguilar
Marlene Guevara Villegas
Sandra Muñoz Ruíz
Erika Jiménez Gómez
Melania Castillo Rodríguez
Sofía Zambrano Mora
Enhancing the pride
“Blue Ideas” not only seeks to inspire, but also to enhance the pride of being Guanacastecan and Nicoyan, promoting the values and cultural identity of the region. The initiative continues to position itself as a space for encounter, reflection, and recognition for those who build community through their life experiences.