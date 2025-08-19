In commemoration of Mother’s Day, the Nicoya Azul Canton brand of the Municipality of Nicoya held the second edition of the event “Blue Ideas: Inspiring Nicoyan Stories” this Tuesday. This initiative seeks to highlight life stories that strengthen identity and a sense of belonging to the canton.

This time, the event featured seven Nicoyan women—by birth or by heart—whose personal and professional journeys reflect values such as resilience, hard work, empathy, and love for their community.

The participants shared moving stories about their challenges, achievements, and life lessons with the audience, creating an emotional connection and providing valuable lessons of overcoming adversity and hope.

The guests were:

Patricia Ruíz Cambronero

Maureen Tenorio Aguilar

Marlene Guevara Villegas

Sandra Muñoz Ruíz

Erika Jiménez Gómez

Melania Castillo Rodríguez

Sofía Zambrano Mora

Enhancing the pride

“Blue Ideas” not only seeks to inspire, but also to enhance the pride of being Guanacastecan and Nicoyan, promoting the values and cultural identity of the region. The initiative continues to position itself as a space for encounter, reflection, and recognition for those who build community through their life experiences.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR