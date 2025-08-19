More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Comunales Nicoya Celebrates Inspiring Women in the Second Edition of “Blue Ideas”

    Highlighting life stories that strengthen identity and a sense of belonging

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In commemoration of Mother’s Day, the Nicoya Azul Canton brand of the Municipality of Nicoya held the second edition of the event “Blue Ideas: Inspiring Nicoyan Stories” this Tuesday. This initiative seeks to highlight life stories that strengthen identity and a sense of belonging to the canton.

    This time, the event featured seven Nicoyan women—by birth or by heart—whose personal and professional journeys reflect values such as resilience, hard work, empathy, and love for their community.

    The participants shared moving stories about their challenges, achievements, and life lessons with the audience, creating an emotional connection and providing valuable lessons of overcoming adversity and hope.

    The guests were:

    Patricia Ruíz Cambronero

    Maureen Tenorio Aguilar

    Marlene Guevara Villegas

    Sandra Muñoz Ruíz

    Erika Jiménez Gómez

    Melania Castillo Rodríguez

    Sofía Zambrano Mora

    Enhancing the pride

    “Blue Ideas” not only seeks to inspire, but also to enhance the pride of being Guanacastecan and Nicoyan, promoting the values and cultural identity of the region. The initiative continues to position itself as a space for encounter, reflection, and recognition for those who build community through their life experiences.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Marian Rojas Estapé Breaks Records in Costa Rica and Opens the Second Show of Mentes Expertas

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Marian Rojas Estapé Breaks Records in Costa Rica and Opens the Second Show of Mentes Expertas

    After selling out in record time, Mentes Expertas will offer another show by Marian Rojas-Estapé with "My Vitamin Person,"...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »