Complaint Against Illegal Surf Schools in Guanacaste Was Filed Three Months Ago, but Authorities Remain Inactive

On November 29 of last year, a group of 15 surf instructors from Playa Tamarindo submitted a formal complaint to the Municipality of Santa Cruz against schools of this sport that operate outside the legal regulations on that popular beach in that canton of Guanacaste.

The note was sent to the Municipal Police of Santa Cruz and the Patent Department, in addition, to the Immigration and Immigration Police, to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) and to the Labor Inspection of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund ( CCSS).

During the last months in Playa Tamarindo, foreign citizens with irregular immigration status have appeared and; Therefore, without a work permit, offering classes to learn to surf, unfair competition that has taken away sources of employment for local Tico businessmen and national entrepreneurs.

Santa Cruz beach

In the case of the aforementioned Santa Cruz beach – where the Tamarindo Beach Surf Instructors Association (AISPT) operates – some 50 Costa Ricans work as wave sport teachers, which generates another large number of jobs in sectors such as: goods, transportation and food stores, among other sectors.

Although the Municipality, the Directorate of Immigration and Immigration, the CCSS and the MTSS were informed on November 29, to date none of these institutions has acted against the proliferation of foreigners performing paid work. without complying with Costa Rican legislation.

Without legal support

In the note sent on November 29, it is indicated that “these surf schools are not registered with the Municipality of Santa Cruz and do not have the corresponding commercial permits.”

“The vast majority of people who call themselves surf instructors are foreigners, who have entered the country as tourists and who do not have legal permits to work in the country. These surf schools and instructors operate outside the law because they do not have risk policies and do not comply with social security obligations when they hire full-time staff,” the document states.

In the letter, the signatories indicate that surf schools that operate outside the law put the physical integrity of national and foreign visitors at risk because they lack the appropriate personnel to carry out this activity in a safe and responsible manner.

Surf tourism and the teaching of this sport has become one of the greatest attractions for the arrival of international tourists who visit the country attracted by the large number of beaches suitable for practicing this sport.