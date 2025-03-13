More
    Comic Con Costa Rica 2025 Postponed: Organizers Promise a Better Experience

    The event is suspended until further notice

    Comic Con Costa Rica 2025 has been officially postponed, according to the event’s organizers. Although a new date has not been set, the production company assured that the decision was made to maintain the quality and experience that attendees deserve.

    Refunds for those who already purchased tickets

    One of the main announcements that accompanied the news was the guarantee of automatic refunds for those who had purchased tickets, autograph packages, and photo sessions with guests. The organization emphasized that its commitment to the community remains in place and that it is working to offer an edition that exceeds expectations.

    Expectation for new announcements

    The organizers assured that more details regarding the event’s rescheduling and possible surprises for attendees will be provided in the coming months. The geek community in Costa Rica has reacted with mixed feelings. Although many were eagerly awaiting the event, they appreciate the effort put into offering a high-quality experience.

