    Columbus Heights Estates: Exclusive Investment and Lifestyle Opportunities in Costa Rica

    Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Sustainability, and Nature at Columbus Heighx If you’re seeking an unparalleled investment opportunity and a lifestyle that harmonizes with nature, Columbus Heights Estates in Costa Rica offers both. This exclusive development is strategically located near the pristine beaches of the Pacific Coast, offering panoramic ocean views, spacious lots, and a highly private ambiance—ideal for those who appreciate serenity, luxury, and a connection with the environment.

    Why Columbus Heights Estates?

    Columbus Heights Estates is more than just a place to live—it’s a community designed for those who prioritize sustainability and a balanced lifestyle. Located in the stunning Resonance Neighborhood, this project offers over 5,000 m² per lot, giving you the space to build your dream home surrounded by nature. The community is perfect for conscious entrepreneurs, digital nomads, and nature lovers seeking a harmonious lifestyle in Costa Rica.

    • Private Communities with Modern, Sustainable Infrastructure: Columbus Heights Estates combines modern conveniences with eco-friendly technologies to ensure a high-quality, sustainable living experience.
    • Proximity to Iconic Beaches: With world-famous beaches such as Playa Hermosa, Jacó, and Esterillos nearby, you can enjoy the best of Costa Rica’s beaches and outdoor activities.
    • Adventure at Your Doorstep: From surfing to hiking to fishing, the area offers a wide range of outdoor activities for those who enjoy nature and adventure.
    • Affordable Lots with High Potential for Appreciation: Lots start at $85,000 USD, providing an accessible investment opportunity with significant potential for value growth.

    The Ultimate Investment and Lifestyle Choice

    Investing in Columbus Heights Estates is more than just securing property—it’s a commitment to a sustainable, luxurious, and balanced lifestyle in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Whether you’re looking to build your dream home or invest in a promising real estate opportunity, Columbus Heights Estates offers the perfect foundation for your future.

    Contact Us Today


    For more information and to schedule a tour of the Columbus Heights Estates lots, please get in touch with our team:

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

