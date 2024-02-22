Colorado Will Be the 12th Canton of Guanacaste

The Municipal Council of the District of Colorado, after 54 years of having this figure, is just one step away from being canton number 12 in the province of Guanacaste. The legislative plenary session approved project 22,643 with 37 votes in favor in the first debate.

It is important to emphasize that, although this project was approved in the first debate before the new local authorities took office in the cantons and municipal district councils, Colorado may be called as a new canton and will have the figures of mayor, vice mayors, regidurías, unions and councils until 2028.

A new history

“Today begins a new history for the district council of Colorado, the project that will convert this district council into canton number 12 of the province of Guanacaste was approved in the first debate. Colorado being a canton will have greater visibility and relevance at the national level, the country definitely owes this district in issues such as water, health, electricity and road infrastructure. The new canton of Colorado will be recognized for its own identity, because it has the potential to bring investment, tourism and opportunities for economic growth,” added Representative Melina Ajoy. The discussion of the procedure in the second debate will be next Thursday, February 22.