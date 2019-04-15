The collection of fines for foreigners that exceed the time allowed in Costa Rica must wait at least 12 months. An inability of the banking entities to place equipment with which the payments of the sanctions in the migratory exit posts of the country can be made was the cause of the new extension, as it is stated in the executive decree 41650-MSP, of the Ministry of the Interior and Police (MGP).

This situation could cause inconveniences both to the administration and to the people fined. The penalties for remaining with irregular immigration status are US$ 100 per month, in accordance with Article 33, Paragraph 3 of the General Migration and Aliens Act. In case the fine is not canceled, “they will be banned from entering for a period equivalent to 3 times the length of their irregular stay”, says the regulation.

You will find ads like this at Costa Rican migration exit posts

“Every foreigner who enters as a tourist must be attentive while being authorized to remain in the country. The institution executes the migratory control based on its legal mandate and in function of the national security, and in the absence of an entity collector that meets the needs of the migratory service, the collection of the fine must be extended so that the required conditions exist”, said the general director of Migration, Raquel Vargas, in a statement.

“It is important to remember that it is the responsibility of the foreigner to be on a regular basis in the country, either leaving at the end of the authorized period, or requesting a migratory category, thus avoiding penalties for irregular stay such as deportation”, the official added.

1 year ago, the entity presented another executive decree with an extension to the collection of fines, at that time because the wording of the article included temporary residents and special categories at the time of collection.

In the provision, signed by former President Luis Guillermo Solís (2014-2018), and his Minister of the Interior, Gustavo Mata, it is established that the postponement was due to the need to make adjustments “at a technological and material level, to enable the collection service in the country’s immigration control posts”.