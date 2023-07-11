Coldplay and the environmental effects of their tour that kicked off last year in Costa Rica

The British band has 5 million trees planted, for the number of tickets they have sold on their “Music Of The Spheres” tour and for their commitment to reducing negative environmental impacts…

It is the task of every human being in the world to tackle the climate crisis, with actions to reduce pollution and of course, that which is linked to the greenhouse effect.

Undoubtedly, if timely measures are not taken, the challenges that will arise in the coming years will be even more complex, which is why the nations of the world must set new policies to mitigate the environmental impact. Costa Rica has been doing a very good job, through its environmental activists and the different organizations that are active in the country.

The recent report by the United Nations Meteorological Organisation’s agency indicated that global temperatures will reach record levels driven by greenhouse gases and the natural phenomenon of El Niño, which will have repercussions on health, food security, and the environment.

It warned of a warming Arctic and changing global precipitation patterns. The report also warned that there is a 66% chance that the annual average near-surface temperature between 2023 and 2027 will exceed pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5°C for at least one year.

There is a 98% chance that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record. According to data from the European Copernicus system, June saw the warmest temperatures ever recorded worldwide, 0.5 degrees above the average between 1991 and 2020 and higher than the previous record set in June 2019. The scientific community even believes that this year may be the hottest in history.

Coldplay and their exemplary actions that started in Costa Rica

The quartet of the British band Coldplay is an example of the work they are doing to reduce the negative effects on the planet. Did you know that last year Coldplay kicked off their sustainable tour “Music of the Spheres” in Costa Rica?

The band’s members have been concerned for some time about climate change and how touring pollutes the planet, which is why their tour’s main purpose is to be as sustainable as possible, as well as to encourage other artists to do the same.

After visiting Costa Rica last year and performing 2 unforgettable shows, it became known that the sound that Coldplay has been working on for their shows is a public address system with up to 50% less energy consumption compared to the previous tour that will drastically reduce ambient noise outside the venues, decreasing noise pollution.

The Estadio Nacional, in La Sabana, was where thousands of fans lived the experience. The decision to start their shows in Costa Rica was a connection between the band and the country because of the environmentally friendly actions they have been taking for years, taking into account the issue of renewable energy.

On their website, Coldplay made it clear that they would use the electricity grid from 100% renewable sources. “That’s why we started the tour in Costa Rica, where 99% of the electricity is renewable”.

In recent days and after their four sold-out concerts in Barcelona, Spain they announced that they have planted five million trees during the “Music Of The Spheres” tour. With this tour, they committed to planting one tree for every ticket sold, to reduce the negative impact of live shows.

This is how Coldplay became a base of artists who keep their word. It is worth noting that compared to their 2016 Head Full of Dreams tour, they have reduced their carbon emissions by 47% based on show production, freight, and travel for the band and crew.

Through a statement, they highlighted that now in their second year of touring, they started running the entire show (audio, lights, lasers, etc.) from a battery electric system that allows them to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible. They have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever possible, as well as minimizing the use of waste and plastics.

Companies have joined the initiative

Coldplay partnered with BMW to produce recycled and rechargeable batteries. At their concerts, they have installations with kinetic floors that are charged with energy by the jumping of the audience, as well as systems to harness solar energy.

When it comes to travel, the British prioritize electric cars. Among their first choices for the skies are commercial flights and limiting the band’s charter flights.

Finally, those who have attended their concerts have supported environmental organizations such as Client Earth and The Ocean Cleanup and are now part of Coldplay’s goal to reduce their carbon footprint.

Visit the instagram account: coldplayencr