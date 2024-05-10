More
    Coffee Lover?Take Note: The Costa Rica Coffee Fair Will Be Held Soon

    The Coffee Fair will take place at the National Stadium

    By TCRN STAFF
    It is no secret to anyone that coffee is one of the drinks that cannot be missing in Costa Rican homes, and if you are one of that group of “coffee lovers” ​​we have information that you will really like.

    Very soon a “Coffee Fair” will be held in the country that aims to bring together all lovers of the golden bean in one place.This event will take place on May 18 and 19 at the National Stadium.According to the organization, on both days the fair starts at 10:00am.

    As for the tickets for this event, it turned out that they will have a value of $6 (approximately 3 thousand colones) plus the cost per reservation, and they can be purchased through www.starticket.cr

    If you want more information, you can contact the phone number: 7021-9397 or through Facebook with the name @Feria de Café CR or through the website https://www.feriadecafecr.com/

