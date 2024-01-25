CNE Warns of Sudden Closures at Poás Volcano Due to Possible Increase in Eruptions

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) maintain constant surveillance and do not rule out the possibility of sudden closures in the Poás Volcano National Park in the event of an eventual increase in volcanic activity.These institutions have maintained supervision of the colossus since December, due to the increase in eruptions and gas emissions.

This was reported by the CNE in a statement this Tuesday.According to the authorities, this activity is influenced by a lower volume of water in the acid lake of the volcano, which generated a drop in the pressure on the gases.This phenomenon facilitated the increase in eruptions, with expulsions of gases and mud.

Both instances will expand monitoring of the volcano in the coming days, since eruptive activity is expected to continue.These measures are taken to show that the small eruptive events that were already occurring were larger and more constant in recent weeks.The last gas release was recorded on the afternoon of Monday, January 15.

Measures

The CNE confirms that the Poás Volcano Park, for the moment, will continue to operate normally; However, it may suffer sudden closures due to increased eruptive activity.It could also imply a temporary closure, if necessary, due to the concentration of these volcanological phenomena.

Given this scenario, the authorities of the Emergency Commission recommend that visitors follow the installed signs and obey the orders of the park rangers of the place.As well as avoiding entry to illegal and restricted sites, as they are the areas most affected and impacted by gases.

The CNE began, together with the Poás Volcano administration, a process to update emergency management plans in the park.In addition, it implemented work sessions with the site’s park rangers, in order to refresh the procedures in case of any eventuality.

Volcanic activity

The measurements allowed the experts to verify that the seismic signals did not vary or increase and that there is no presence of internal fracture earthquakes or opening of conduits that imply the rise of fresh magma.

In addition to this, they explained that the recorded expulsions do not exceed 200 meters in height, which reflects a superficial activity of the hydrothermal system of the Poás Volcano.This Alajuela massif has recorded an increase in its seismic activity since 2017, so the events of recent weeks are not isolated.