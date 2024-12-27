Pork is an essential ingredient in tamales, the most iconic dish of the end-of-year festivities in Costa Rica. In addition to its flavor, pork provides essential nutrients such as high-quality proteins, vitamins and minerals.

In Costa Rica, Christmas festivities are full of flavors, colors and traditions that unite families and among the stars of this season is pork, an essential ingredient in the typical dishes that adorn the tables during the celebrations.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Pork Producers (CAPORC) highlights that during the months of November and December there is a significant increase in the demand for pork. This phenomenon, attributed in large part to the preparation of tamales and other typical dishes such as roast pork leg and stuffed pork loin, is also reflected in an increase in the price of this product.

Top Quality

“Pork produced in Costa Rica meets strict quality and safety standards, ensuring that it is a safe and healthy food for families. In addition, its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient for traditional seasonal recipes,” explains Luis Diego Rojas Hernández, President of the Costa Rican Chamber of Pork Producers (CAPORC).

Nutritional benefits

In addition to its cultural relevance, pork offers important nutritional benefits, as it is an excellent source of high-quality proteins, necessary for the maintenance and repair of muscle tissue. It also contains B vitamins, such as thiamine and niacin, which are essential for energy metabolism and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

Among the minerals provided by pork, iron and zinc stand out, essential for strengthening the immune system. Therefore, including this meat in the diet during the holidays is not only a delicious choice, but also nutritious.

Although this increase may represent a challenge for consumers, the preference for pork remains strong due to its versatility, which allows it to be integrated into a wide variety of recipes, adapting to the tastes and preferences of each home.

According to CAPORC, this ingredient adds flavor and quality to dishes, in addition to reflecting the effort of a production chain committed to offering high-quality food.

