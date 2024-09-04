More
    Christmas Came First to Puntarenas! Neighbor Couldn’t Wait Any Longer and Has Already Completely Decorated Her House

    Doña María Bermúdez, a passionate fan of this festive season, couldn't wait any longer to decorate her home with lights and decorations that evoke the Christmas spirit

    By TCRN STAFF
    In Puntarenas, a house already shines with the joy of Christmas, even though the calendar barely marks the beginning of September. Doña María Bermúdez, a passionate fan of this festive season, couldn’t wait any longer to decorate her home with lights and decorations that evoke the Christmas spirit.

    Through a video shared by herself, Doña María proudly showed the beautiful lighting that covers her residence, which has been meticulously prepared for the Christmas season.

    Love for Christmas

    Despite the early date, her love for Christmas is so great that she has decided to bring forward the celebration, transforming her house into a corner full of color and warmth, ready to receive the joy and love that characterize this special time.

    Why wait?

    For Doña María, there is no reason to wait when it comes to experiencing the Christmas spirit. Her enthusiasm spreads to those around her, reminding them that it is never too early to fill our homes with light and hope.

