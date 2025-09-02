Chirripó National Park commemorated its 50th anniversary on August 19 with a cultural event held in the multipurpose hall of San Gerardo de Rivas. The community was the first to see the official commemorative art collection.

At the event, 15 figurative works inspired by the park’s landscape, flora, and fauna were unveiled. The artists used oil and acrylic on canvas. Likewise, park ranger and singer-songwriter Carlos Rovira Bolaños (q. d. g.) performed the song “Chirripó Viejo Amigo,” proposed as the park’s official theme song.

Also, nearly 500 people attended the event, including residents, authorities, and special guests. Before the event, students from Canaan High School and the San Gerardo de Rivas school participated in a guided tour.

Among those attending were pioneers who built the first trail in 1965 and the first park rangers of the protected area. Officials from SINAC (National Association of Accredited Cultural Heritage), MINAE (National Institute of Agricultural and Forestry), and community representatives also participated.

Likewise, national artists such as Flory Fonseca, Gilberto Ramírez, Milena Elizondo, Óscar Abarca, Carmen Elizondo, and Carlos García shared their vision of Chirripó through their works.

Full support for the artistic and cultural initiatives

Within this framework, the park’s administrator, Enzo Salazar, highlighted the institutional support. “SINAC (National Association of Accredited Cultural Heritage) and MINAE (National Institute of Agricultural and Forestry) have shown their full support for the artistic and cultural initiatives of the anniversary,” he noted.

Now, the “Chirripó is Art” collection will be presented to the public at the National Gallery/Children’s Museum in San José. The exhibition will run from September 4 to 28, 2025.

The official opening will take place on September 4 at 7:00 p.m., with free admission, allowing the public to enjoy this cultural tribute that combines art, nature, and national identity.

