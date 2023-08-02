Children’s Museum of Costa Rica Will Maintain the Exhibition Dinolab, A Jurassic Experience, Until August 13

The Children’s Museum of Costa Rica announced that the Dinolab attraction, A Jurassic Experience, will remain open to the public until Sunday, August 13.The organizers argued that the decision is due to high demand and at the request of numerous families who could not enjoy the exhibition during the past half-year vacation period,

This decision will allow more families from different parts of the country to have the opportunity to live the Jurassic experience, “in which children will be able to immerse themselves in the captivating world of dinosaurs from a scientific and playful perspective,” they reported.

15 great dinosaurs

According to Ronny Jiménez, spokesman for the Children’s Museum, Dinolab offers a unique experience, combining the interest that dinosaurs arouse among the youngest with the educational and scientific approach that characterizes this institution.

“Kids love dinosaurs, and with this exhibit we want to bring them closer to the world of paleontology and science, while they enjoy interactions with large animatronic dinosaurs and charming baby dinosaurs that have captivated young and old alike,” said Jiménez.

The exhibition offers a guided tour of a scientific mega-laboratory with more than 10 rooms, where the public will be able to get up close and personal with everything related to dinosaurs through applications, sound environments, laboratories, fossil replicas, projections and interactive devices.

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with characters such as paleontologists and scientists, who will provide a deeper insight into the lives of these fascinating prehistoric creatures.

One of the main attractions are the more than 15 large animatronic dinosaurs that come to life with realistic movements and sounds, transporting attendees to an authentic Jurassic world. Likewise, the adorable “dino babies” have been a success among visitors, who have fallen in love with these tender youthful representations of the colossals of the past.

The details

The exhibition will be open to the public until Sunday, August 13, with hours from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Remember that the number of spaces is limited per day, so it is necessary to purchase tickets in advance on the page boleteria.museocr.org .

The cost of the entrance is ¢4,000 for children and adults, and with it you can enjoy not only Dinolab, but also all the interactive rooms of the Children’s Museum.It is important to note that on Wednesday, August 2 (holiday for the day of the Virgin of Los Angeles), the Children’s Museum will remain closed to the public.For more information, the public can visit the Facebook page “Museo de los Niños CR” or send a WhatsApp message to the number 7003 7070.