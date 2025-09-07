Costa Rica managed to recover coverage above 90% in 2025 for most childhood vaccines, according to the Ministry of Health report as of June. However, gaps persist in vaccines administered to adolescents and adults, such as the tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine and the second dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV2), which remain below 70%.

According to the ministry’s report, unlike September 2024—when 10 of the 19 vaccines in the national vaccination program were below 90%—this year almost all reached percentages between 90% and 100%. Even the first dose of HPV could reach 103%, due to application trends and population adjustments.

“It is necessary to continue working together and improve communication between different institutions (MS, CCSS, MEP, among others) so that this at-risk population can complete vaccination schedules and increase the coverage achieved by June,” warned the Health Department.

Recovery

According to the Health Department, immunization programs have recovered optimal levels for most childhood vaccines. This represents progress compared to 2024, when the drop in coverage raised concerns about the possible resurgence of diseases such as measles and polio.

Roberto Arroba, from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, noted that these vaccines have been essential for keeping contagious diseases under control. “Costa Rica had been characterized by having very high vaccination rates in mandatory childhood vaccination schedules, but since mass vaccination against COVID, a significant decrease has been seen,” the doctor noted.

Arroba emphasized that completing vaccination schedules is vital because it protects those who have not been able to get vaccinated. “The more children who are protected, the more they help those who, for various reasons, do not receive any vaccines,” he emphasized.

Backlogs

Currently, the problem focuses on vaccines given at school or adult ages. Td, administered at age 10 and boosted every decade, reports only 69% coverage. This vaccine protects against tetanus, which can cause muscle stiffness, difficulty breathing, and death.

Meanwhile, it protects against diphtheria, a disease that affects the throat and respiratory tract and can also be fatal. Furthermore, the second dose of HPV, intended for girls and boys between the ages of 10, also remains low, with less than 70% uptake.

This situation reflects a dropout rate between the first and second doses, leaving part of the population without full protection against a virus linked to several types of cancer. According to the ministry, the second dose is administered six months after the first.

Influenza and COVID-19

The report also included data on seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the information, 1,208,897 doses of influenza vaccine were administered as of June 21, equivalent to 81% coverage, distributed as follows:

Children 6 months to 7 years: 29.6%

Adults 65 years and older: 50.1%

Pregnant women: 66%

While with respect to COVID-19, 57,644 doses were administered as of June 30, with 82.5% coverage. These numbers reflect progress in overall coverage, but show gaps in at-risk groups such as young children and the elderly.

